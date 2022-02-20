Ian Moller didn’t skip a beat in his first offseason as a professional baseball player.
Major League Baseball’s lockout had little to no impact on players under Minor League Baseball contracts, so the 19-year-old catcher from Dubuque experienced a full offseason of workouts and contact with baseball operations staff in the Texas Rangers’ organization.
So, Moller feels more than ready to report to the team’s spring training home in Surprise, Ariz. He planned to depart today.
“It was pretty much business as usual for us,” said Moller, a fourth-round selection of the Rangers in last summer’s draft. “I know MLB and the minor league association aren’t on the same page on everything and they want to make some changes here and there, but it didn’t keep us from working with the coaches and training staff in the organization.
“We were still able to do everything we normally would have done during the offseason, which was pretty cool. Obviously, this is the first time I’ve worked with professional coaches and trainers from an organization during the offseason, and I definitely took advantage of the opportunity. I feel really good and ready to go.”
Moller participated in a hitting camp at the Rangers’ spring training facility in December and returned last month for another camp that focused on fundamentals behind the plate. Throughout the winter, he trained at his family’s Built Not Born indoor baseball facility and maintained in constant contact with Rangers’ minor league coaches and training staff.
Moller frequently videotaped his workouts and sent them to Rangers’ staff for analysis. He also followed a nutrition and workout program established by the training staff.
“I’m sure the big league dudes have personal trainers back home that they can work with so they’re ready for their spring training, but I really liked having that contact with the team’s coaches and trainers,” Moller said. “I feel like it definitely helped my development to have those conversations all winter.
“I really liked going to the camps, too. You’re around pro players and pro coaches from your organization, and it’s an all-around pro environment. The thing I really like about the Rangers is they don’t try to change too much about you. They give you a lot of suggestions and drills and things to work on, but the main thing is repetitions and talking to coaches and some of the older players about finding that routine, whether it’s hitting or catching, to help you be successful.”
The Rangers selected the 6-foot, 190-pound right-handed hitting catcher in the fourth round, 103rd overall, in the MLB Draft on July 12. They signed him nine days later and sent him to the Arizona Complex League for the balance of the summer.
In 15 games, Moller hit .220 (11-for-50) with four doubles, three home runs, nine RBIs and nine walks. He posted a .480 slugging percentage and .381 on-base percentage.
After a brief trip home following the regular season, Moller returned to Arizona for six weeks of fall instructional league play. Other than the Rangers’ camps, he spent most of the offseason training in Dubuque.
“The main focus was taking care of my body and preparing for the season, because it’s a pretty big jump up to pro ball,” said Moller, who added 10 pounds of muscle to his frame this winter. “Guys are a lot bigger, and they’re all strong, so I wanted to be prepared for the season.
“I’m real excited to get down to Arizona. I’m ready to go. I want to go in and show them that I deserve to be there. There really aren’t any nerves, just excitement.”
The Rangers haven’t discussed a potential landing spot for Moller this season. But he has set a goal of playing for the Down East Wood Ducks, a Low Class A East Division team located in Kinston, N.C.