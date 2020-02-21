DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Luke Goedken was adamant: he doesn’t miss layups that bad.
Through traffic towards the end of the third quarter, Goedken banked the ball off the left side of the backboard. Swooping in for a two-handed, 180-dunk off the rebound was none other than Dyersville Beckman teammate Michael Keegan.
It’s a pretty nice comfort having a 6-foot-5, do-it-all NCAA Division II recruit like Keegan as a teammate.
“I heard Michael yell backboard and I just threw it up,” Goedken said. “It’s awesome. He’s a really unselfish player, too. Always looking to make other guys better.
“He’s going to get his points, his rebounds, his assists. He does it all.”
It was just one of a number of spectacular plays the Trailblazers put on display against North Fayette Valley. Even with a full quarter to go, Keegan’s dunk served as the nail in the TigerHawks’ coffin.
Keegan scored a game-high 28 points, three short of his career-high, and Beckman opened the postseason with a 66-32 home thrashing of North Fayette Valley on Thursday in the Iowa Class 2A District 7 semifinals.
The win propels the Blazers (17-5) to Tuesday’s district final against Crestwood in Elkader. The Cadets (12-10) ousted Waukon in Thursday’s other District 7 semi, 69-61.
It will mark the fifth straight district final appearance for Beckman, which has made a strong case in recent years as being the best team in 2A amidst a state tournament draught. In this game last year the Blazers fell to top-ranked North Linn. The year before, they met their end to rival Cascade.
Both of Beckman’s ousters went on to win that season’s state championship.
As such, there’s a sense in Dyersville that it’s the Blazers’ turn this year.
“I feel like we’ve owned our spot here in our district,” said Keegan, who shot 11 of 17 with a pair of 3-pointers. He also padded his state-leading block total (73) with three more against the TigerHawks (12-11). “We’ve still got another game that we’ve got to focus on now, but going forward, it’s about taking it one game at a time. That’s how you get there.”
Keegan scored the game’s opening basket and Beckman never trailed. The Blazers took a 16-2 lead through the first quarter and carried a 33-12 advantage into halftime.
Beckman then hit its first seven shots of the third quarter, building its lead to 46-22. Minutes later, Keegan’s dunk pushed his team’s lead to 50-23. After free throws by Jack Gehling and Mason White gave the Blazers a 60-27 lead in the fourth, Beckman coach Michael Molony pulled his starters. At that point, Keegan had single-handedly outscored their opponent.
“I think that they’re a complete team,” said North Fayette coach Matt Krambeer. “They’ve got a supserstar in Keegan who’s a tough guard whether you’re zone, man — whatever way you look at it.”
Gehling finished with 10 points and Tom Jaeger chipped in eight to round out the Blazers. The winner of Tuesday’s game will advance to the 2A Substate 4 final on Feb. 29 in Manchester with a state tournament berth on the line.