More than three decades ago, newlyweds Kelly and Rich Molony began a bucket-list journey that took them across the country and even stretched north of the border.
The couple set a goal to visit every Major League Baseball stadium throughout the United States and, at the time, the two in Canada. And while they have checked the majority of the ballparks off that list, a few outliers still remain unvisited.
Now, 30-plus years later, that journey spawned a new one for Kelly Molony, who retired in June as principal of Jefferson Middle School after 16 years working in the Dubuque Community School District.
Molony, who’s four kids played basketball at Cascade High School, now has a new goal. She plans to watch a game — boys or girls — at every high school basketball gym throughout the state of Iowa.
“When I got thinking about it, I thought there’s places in Iowa that I’ve never been to, never really seen,” Kelly Molony said. “It combined things that I like. I like basketball, I like to seek the countryside, I like to meet people, so it just kind of brought it all together.”
Molony estimates so far she has visited 60 of the roughly 355 gyms in Iowa and hopes to reach 75 by the end of this season.
And yes, she has checked off the ones visited while watching her kids play.
“I did,” she said. “I need to take some credit for all that bleacher time.”
This year’s focus has been primarily the Little Hawkeye Conference, which spans central Iowa, because Molony’s daughter, Claire, is an assistant coach at Grinnell.
“I’m seeing some cool places and meeting some really cool people,” Molony said.
She noted the best atmosphere so far has been in Pella, where a giant American flag gradually lowered from the ceiling as they announced the home team’s starting lineup.
“By the fifth player, the flag was down and the lights were completely off and they had a student sing the national anthem,” Molony said. “That was outstanding. It’s that kind of stuff that I enjoy seeing. The people were enthusiastic, there was a good crowd, and a very nice gym.”
Year 1 of this basketball trek across Iowa has taken Molony to Centerville, which was her furthest jaunt, just north of the Missouri border in south central Iowa. She viewed a game in Fort Madison at Holy Trinity Catholic High School, where she was enamored with the longstanding scoreboard in the oldest gym of her journey thus far.
She and Rich took in a contest in Indianola, where they stopped for a bite to eat at Z’s Eatery and Draught Haus, named one of the five best restaurants by the Iowa Pork Producers for the best pork tenderloins in the state.
“We always look for a place like that, that we can combine into the trip,” Kelly Molony said.
Molony said that Rich accompanies her on about 90% of the trips, but when he cannot attend, other friends and family members will often join.
“Rich is always my driver and he’s very patient,” she said. “But when he says, ‘I think I’m gonna tap out of this one,’ then a friend of mine — who I met while our sons were playing — will go or my daughter has gone with me as well.’”
Kelly said Rich was a little leery of this ambitious journey at first.
“He thinks maybe I should get a different challenge or goal, but he is a good sport,” she said.
Though hesitant at first, Rich admitted that he’s enjoyed the experience.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” he said. “We’ll pick out a spot to get something to eat and definitely see parts of Iowa that we’ve never seen. You drive by a lot of these towns so many times, but have never stopped there. This way, you get to see the towns and all the gyms. It’s pretty interesting.”
Kelly has set a goal of three years to visit every gym in the state, though she concedes she’ll have to strategically plan a little better for next season.
“I wasn’t sure it was going to happen,” Rich said. “But I think now, it’s probably going to happen over the next couple of years.”
With a family trip to Florida planned in March, one daughter living in the Washington D.C. area, and another in Denver, the Molonys do have other destinations in sight.
But for now, they enjoy the trips to basketball gyms across the Hawkeye State.
“There are beautiful parts of Iowa that I haven’t been to yet and I find it interesting to see all the different communities and the people,” Kelly Molony said.