Maddux Lott scored a game-high 21 points, Bryce Smith added 18, and West Delaware beat Western Dubuque, 64-59, on Monday in Epworth, Iowa.

Daviyon Gaston led Western Dubuque with 19 points. Caleb Klein scored all 11 of his points in the first half, and Kayden Singh added 11 points.

