Maddux Lott scored a game-high 21 points, Bryce Smith added 18, and West Delaware beat Western Dubuque, 64-59, on Monday in Epworth, Iowa.
Daviyon Gaston led Western Dubuque with 19 points. Caleb Klein scored all 11 of his points in the first half, and Kayden Singh added 11 points.
Davenport Central 61, Dubuque Hempstead 42 — At Davenport, Iowa: The Mustangs slipped to 1-2 overall after a road loss to the Blue Devils.
North Linn 65, Beckman Catholic 51 — At Troy Mills, Iowa: Aiden Wessels scored 15 points and Padraig Gallagher added 14, but the Trailblazers lost on the road to the Lynx.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cuba City 62, Belmont 48 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Olivia Olson scored 23 points and Ella Vosberg added 17 to lead the Cubans over the Braves.
Barneveld 41, Potosi/Cassville 36 — At Potosi, Wis.: Potosi/Cassville fell at home in Six Rivers Conference action.
PREP WRESTLING
Lewis 2nd at Donnybrook — At Coralville, Iowa: Dubuque Hemptead’s JoJo Lewis finished runner-up at 220 pounds at the prestigious Dan Gable Donnybrook on Saturday. The Mustangs’ Josiah Schaetzle placed fifth at 160.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Dubuque splits in Omaha — At Omaha, Neb.: Tyler White scored the lone goal in the shootout, and Jack Leverton stopped all 41 shots he faced on Sunday to lead the Dubuque Saints to a 1-0 victory in Iowa High School Hockey League play. Jr. Lancers goalie Jaden Salado made 19 saves in the loss.
Omaha won the opener of the two-game series, 4-1, on Saturday night. Benny Meyer scored an unassisted goal for the Saints, and Leverton stopped 43 of 47 shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.