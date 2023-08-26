Clarke is entering just its fifth season of competition as a football program, but things are already slightly different in the locker room.
Former defensive coordinator Adam Hicks, who has been with the program since its inception, takes over for program architect Miguel Regalado.
It helps that Clarke is coming off what can be considered the best season in program history despite it resulting in just threee wins.
But, there will still be optimism.
Here is a capsule look at the Pride this season:
CLARKE PRIDE
Coach — Adam Hicks (1st season)
Last year — 3-8 overall, 0-5 Heart of America Conference
Returning offensive veterans — Jayden Wyer (Jr., 5-10, 170, WR); Jackson Ostrander (Jr., 5-8, 165, WR); Brandon Mueller (Sr., 6-1, 200, QB); Kenyon Williams (Sr., 6-1, 190, WR); Cesar Aguilera (Sr., 5-8, 165, WR); Malik Inabinnette (Jr., 5-10, 175, QB); Jaquan Graham (Jr., 5-8, 150, WR); Xavier Tate (Soph., 5-9, 155, WR); Dominic Pedroza (Sr., 5-10, 200, TE); Ben Jaeger (Soph., 5-11, 200, K); Zach Rinehart (Jr., 6-0, 260, TE); Ricci Giambruno (Jr., 6-2, 265, OL); Andrew Richards (Jr., 6-4, 300, OL); Andrew Culpeper (Jr., 6-4, 310, OL); Cal Bennett (Jr., 6-3, 230, TE);
Returning defensive veterans — Bryan Valdes (Jr., 5-10, 205, LB); Mark Edwards IV (Jr., 5-11, 185, DB); Trey Hayes (SR., 6-1, 240, DL); Craig Elmore (Sr., 5-9, 225, DB); Johel Gonzalez (Sr., 6-3, 190, DB); KJ Brown (Jr., 5-9, 170, DB); CJ Thomas (Sr., 6-1, 180, DB); Israel Hernandez (Sr., 5-11, 220, DL); Andrew Adams (Sr., 6-0, 210, LB); Jonah Robinson (Jr., 6-3, 225, DL); TJ Shropshire (Jr., 6-3, 260, DL); Mysun Rush-Esdaile (Soph., 5-9, 170, DB); Steele Fredricks (Soph., 5-9, 185, LB); Dakota Landry (Jr., 5-8, 160, LB); Kyler Loussaint (Soph., 5-10, 160, DB); Knight Nakanishi (Soph., 6-2, 190, DL); Victor Conde IV (Sr., 6-1, 295, DL); Rondell Juba (Jr., 6-0, 240, LB); Ried Raisbeck (Jr., 6-0, 205, LB);
Outlook — Clarke is looking at a new era as Hicks take over the program following five years as the team’s top assistant coach and defensive coordinator. He inherits a program that has seen bright spots despite a losing record in each of its four previous seasons. The Pride boasted a winning record for the first time at any point in a season last year, won consecutive games for the first time, and registered their most wins in a season. Clarke is opening the season against a non-Heart of America Conference foe for the first time in program history. The Pride host Midland University today in its season opener at Dalzell Field. Clarke will be on the road the next two weeks, including a reunion with the only other head coach in program history when it faces Miguel Regalado and Baker University on Sept. 9.
Mueller took the bulk of the snaps at quarterback last season, throwing for 1,662 yards with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also led the team in rushing with 219 yards. The Pride rushed for just 655 yards as a team last year, averaging 1.9 yards per attempt. Graham (32 receptions, 328 yards, five touchdowns) and Wyer (30 receptions, 378 yards, three TDs) are the top returning receivers. Valdes led the team in tackles (73) and added 1.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss and an interception. Hernandez, Edwards and Shropshire shared the team lead with three sacks each. Gonzalez had a team-best five interceptions.
Schedule — Aug. 26: MIDLAND; Sept. 2: at Benedictine; Sept. 9: at Baker; Sept. 16: CENTRAL METHODIST; Sept. 23: at MidAmerica Nazarene; Sept. 30: MISSOURI BAPTISTS; Oct. 7: Bye; Oct. 14: WILLIAM PENN; Oct. 21: CULVER-STOCKTON; Oct. 28: at Graceland; Nov. 4: at Peru State; Nov. 11: GRAND VIEW