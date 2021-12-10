The Dubuque Hempstead wrestlers moved to 2-0 in dual meets with a decisive 52-24 victory over Cedar Rapids Xavier Thursday night at Moody Gymnasium.
Joseph Lewis (220), Zach Conlon (285), Mitchell Murphey (113), Dawson Fish (120), Kyrie Tate (145), and Jackson Rheingans (195) all earned pins for the Mustangs.
Mitchell Pins (106), Gable Brooks (126) and Josiah Schaetzle (152) also earned victories for Hempstead.
Western Dubuque 55, Iowa City Liberty 18 — At Iowa City: Elijah Streif (132), Jagger McCool (138), Greyson Gardner (182), and Dakota Hoffman (220) won by fall, as the Bobcats handled Iowa City Liberty in a dual meet.
Iowa City West 58, Dubuque Senior 21 — At Iowa City: Ethan Manders pinned his opponent at 220, and Owen Ranson (195), Mason Besler (106), and Jaxon Roling (126) each earned victories for the Rams, but the Trojans won the dual.
Linn-Mar 50, Dubuque Wahlert 18 — At Wahlert: Kenny Petraitis won by fall at 170 for the Golden Eagles, Carter Brant (182) and Andrew Slaught (220) each won by forfeit, but Linn-Mar claimed victories in the other nine weight classes.
Cougars lose twice — At Wilton, Iowa: Cascade fell to Camanche, 40-24, and host Wilton, 60-18, in a triangular dual. Brock Morris (106), Trever Freiburger (132, 138), and Evan Vogel (170) had two victories apiece on the night for Cascade.
Ed-Co 1-2 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The host Vikings defeated Clayton Ridge, 42-11, and suffered losses to Maquoketa Valley and Starmont at the Edgewood-Colesburg Duals. Dawson Bergan (126) went 3-0 on the night with two pins.
Wildcats 2-1 — At Edgewood, Iowa: Maquoketa Valley went 2-1 at the Edgewood-Colesburg Duals with victories over Ed-Co, 45-24, and Clayton Ridge, 54-17. Aiden Salow (182) earned three wins for the Wildcats.
Clayton Ridge 0-3 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Eagles dropped all three dual matches at the Edgewood-Colesburg Duals. Erik Flores – who wrestled at 106 and 113 – won all three of his matches on the night.
Comets go 2-1 — At West Branch, Iowa: Bellevue defeated Durant, 33-30, and tied with North Cedar, 24-24, but won the tiebreaker. Will Steinbeck and Ryder Michels had two victories apiece for the Comets. They fell to West Branch in their third dual of the night.
West Delaware wins twice —At Mount Vernon, Iowa: The Hawks earned dual wins over Mount Vernon, 48-27, and Solon, 59-19. Logan Peyton, Kyle Cole, Will Ward, and Blake Engel all had multiple pins for West Delaware.
boys basketball
Galena 41, Lena-Winslow 31 — At Lena, Ill.: The Pirates blew past Le-Win with a big second half. Connor Glasgow led Galena with 12 points.
Eastland 61, River Ridge 43 — At Hanover, Ill: Breyton Fry scored 10 points for the Wildcats, but they fell at home.
Stockton 46, Dakota 29 — At Stockton, Ill.: Ian Broshous had a game-high 14 points to lead the Blackhawks past Dakota.
Highland 72, Shullsburg 29 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Kaile Scott led the Miners with six points, but Highland was too much too handle.
girls basketball
Boscobel 53, Riverdale 30 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Erin Knowles posted a game-high 20 points, and Sarah Knowles added 16, to lead the Bulldogs in a rout of Riverdale.
Prairie du Chien 70, Dodgeville 54 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Lily Krahn led Prairie with 24 points, Teagan Radloff had 17, and Ashlynn Knapp chipped in 16, to lead the Blackhawks to victory.