It’s a relatively new tradition, but an impressive one nonetheless.
The No. 8-ranked Bellevue boys cross country team will appear in the state meet in Fort Dodge, Iowa, for the ninth time in the past 10 years and won a state championship in 2014. But, before that, the program certainly didn’t have much of a presence.
“It feels amazing to carry on the tradition. It really does,” junior Payton Griebel, the third-ranked runner in the class, said last week after winning an Iowa Class 1A state qualifying meet and leading the Comets to a runner-up team performance at Iowa City. “We take a lot of pride in the tradition, and we should take pride in it. We work hard all summer and all fall for this. Now, it’s time to go kick butt in Fort Dodge.”
Cascade, Clayton Ridge and Maquoketa Valley will also be represented at the Class 1A state meet today, while the Beckman Catholic girls advanced in Class 2A. The top two teams and top 10 individuals from each Class 1A qualifying meet and the top three teams and top 15 individuals from each Class 2A qualifying meet reached Fort Dodge.
No. 28-ranked Aiden Onken ran a 17:44 to finish fourth, while the Comets also scored with 18th-place Ben Steinbeck (19:12), 21st-place Connor Kilburg (19:26) and 23rd-place Ben Meyer (19:37). Gabe Manders took 30th and Kaden Guenther finished 35th for Bellevue.
Scott Jess has led the Comets to all of their state berths. The lone miss came in 2016.
“It definitely feels good as a coach to carry on the tradition, but we’ve been very fortunate to have good, talented runners to keep the ball rolling,” Jess said. “It’s a fine line, because you don’t want to overemphasize it and put too much pressure on the kids, especially since many of them had older brothers experience success. You want them to enjoy it, rather than saying, ‘Whew, we made it.’”
Cascade qualified both of its teams in the same season for the first time since 1990. The boys won the qualifying meet for the first time since 1988, and the girls got in for the first time since 2018 after winning a sixth-runner tiebreaker in its meet at Fillmore Fairways.
“It was a shock to get both teams in. We weren’t counting on it at all,” coach Phil Kauder said. “The boys have been consistent all year against really good competition, so we figured we had a pretty good shot. We muscled up pretty good when it was just 1A teams here.
“But, we had a few of the girls not feeling 100% down the stretch. They came out and performed when they needed to. We’ve talked all year about every runner counting, and it sure did with our sixth runner.”
Adam Knepper finished fourth individually in a 5K time of 17:42 to lead the No. 9-ranked Cascade boys to the team title at Fillmore. The Cougars easily underscored No. 11 Clayton Ridge, 61-90.
Max Nadeau also will represent Cascade as an individual at state after running a 17:57 for ninth place. The Cougars also scored with Lane Cook (14th), Ben Gehl (19th) and Andrew Kaalberg (24th), while Nathaniel Manternach (53rd) and Trenten Topping (54th) did not factor in the scoring.
“It’s going to help a lot that six of our seven guys have run at state already,” said Knepper, the No. 25-ranked runner in 2A. “So, we shouldn’t have to worry too much about nerves or not being familiar with the course.”
Clayton Ridge’s Keaton Reimer and Gavin Moser also qualified for state for the second straight year after finishing fifth and seventh in 17:44 and 17:53, respectively. Reimer is ranked 27th.
The Eagles also scored with Erik Flores (18th), Jesus Tabora-Lara (35th) and Jackson Patino (36th), while Colton Hoeger (60th) and Nate Meier (61st) did not score. Clayton Ridge finished 25 points ahead of Maqoketa Valley for the second and final spot at state from the qualifier.
Maquoketa Valley’s Matthew Schaul placed sixth in 17:45 to punch his ticket to state. He is ranked 30th.
The No. 11 Cascade girls advanced to state behind Hallie Kelchen, the No. 29-ranked runner in 2A who finished fourth in 21:00, and Lilly Supple, who took eighth in 21:47 to qualify for the individual state meet. Annie Trumm and Ayda DeLaRosa took 21st and 22nd, and Delaney Kremer took 24th.
Grace Bower took 27th but won the sixth-runner tiebreaker to help Cascade edge Central Elkader for the second team qualifying spot behind champion South Winneshiek. Lilly Topping placed 35th for Cascade.
Tamryn Burbridge finished sixth in 21:41 to earn the right to represent Maquoketa Valley at state as a freshman.
CLASS 2A
Beckman’s Julia Mertz, Madelyn Reiter and Abby Knepper all qualified individually from the Class 2A qualifying meet at Monticello. The No. 6-ranked Trailblazers, who advanced to state for the second consecutive season, tied for second but lost a sixth-runner tie-breaker with Tipton.
Mertz, the state’s No. 15-ranked individual, led the Trailblazers with a fourth-place 19:38, while Reiter took ninth in 20:11 and Knepper claimed 11th in 20:26. Beckman also scored with Maria Kruse in 17th and Maria Dudzik in 18th, while Ellie Recker (44th) and Jordan Their (54) did not contribute to the team count.
Monticello won its own girls qualifying meet with 56 points, three ahead of both Tipton and Beckman. Sumner-Fredericksburg finished a distant fourth with 108 points.
