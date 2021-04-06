BY JIM LEITNER
TH sports editor
Miriam Sheehan continues to star on the Puerto Rican swimming scene.
The 16-year-old with ties to Dubuque set five national records last month while competing in the South American Swimming Championships, a biennial aquatics championships for countries from the South American Swimming Confederation, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her father, Jim Sheehan, who swam at Dubuque Senior before graduating in 1996 and competed at Iowa State University, serves as the Puerto Rican national team coach.
Miriam Sheehan’s mother, the former Carolyn Hail, excelled in track and field at Dubuque Hempstead. The family relocated to Puerto Rico in 2017.
Miriam Sheehan set Puerto Rican records for ages 15-16 in the 50 meter freestyle, butterfly and backstroke events, as well as the 100 meter freestyle while in Buenos Aires. She also posted the best performance of all time, regardless of age, with a 28.86 in the 50 meter backstroke. Sheehan earned a bronze medal in the 100 meter freestyle event, and a silver in the 50 meter backstroke.
“The most valuable takeaway from the South American Swimming Championships was definitely the opportunity of being able to participate in a competition that consisted of a preliminary session in the morning, and a finals session at night, which adds a considerable amount of stress to the body as opposed to when each event is swum only once,” Miriam Sheehan wrote of the experience, her first in that format since the FINA Junior World Swimming Championships, hosted in August of 2019.
“You must keep yourself primed for top performance for a span of four days and nights. Around the finals session of the second day of the South American Championships, fatigue began to accumulate, and my muscles were sore simply from wearing my racing suit for a prolonged period, all things that you take for granted being accustomed to when you’ve been in a consistent groove of competing often.”
Sheehan hopes to apply the experience to her next attempt to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. That will come May 20-23 during the Puerto Rican International Open.
“There were many technical points exposed by the fatigue that will need further work in training, and I’m so glad that we had the opportunity to attend this high-level competition thanks to the hard-working men and women of our Puerto Rican Federation of Swimming, especially our president Fernando Delgado,” she wrote. “I also couldn’t have been able to attend without the support of my family, my sisters and mother who always are cheering me on, and my father. The lessons we’ve learned will prove invaluable as we head back to the pool for another block of training before my opportunity to qualify for the Olympics.”
DASH SWIMMER POSTS TOP TIME IN NATION
Collin Schuster, a member of the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes, recently received recognition from USA Swimming for posting the fastest time in the nation in the 50 meter backstroke during the 2019-20 competition season. He swam a 26.62 for the top time in the Boys Age 17 division.
Schuster, a Guttenberg, Iowa, native who attended the Singapore American School, recently completed his freshman season at Northwestern University. The Olympic Trials qualifier reached the finals of the 200 backstroke at the Big Ten Conference meet and also swam the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke at the Big Tens.
WURDINGER STEPS AWAY FROM COACHING
Craig Wurdinger last week stepped down after serving as the boys basketball coach at Davenport Central for the past 17 years. The 58-year-old Waverly, Iowa, native spent the previous 10 seasons at Dubuque Wahlert.
Wurdinger, who will continue to teach physical education at Central, hasn’t ruled out a return to coaching. He leaves the Blue Devils with a career record of 411-253, including 5-11 this season, and took six teams to the Iowa state tournament. He led the Blue Devils to a 23-3 record and a state runner-up finish in 2008 after taking five Wahlert squads to state.
Wurdinger began his coaching career with a three-year stint at St. Cloud (Minn.) Cathedral.
DUBUQUE HOCKEY TEAM WINS STATE TITLE
The Dubuque Squirt B team capped off a 22-12-2 season by capturing the MWAHA 10U Silver division championship in mid-March in Central Iowa. The 10U Jr. Saints defeated Cedar Rapids, 7-1; then beat Waterloo, 5-1; and captured the championship by defeating Mason City, 6-0, at Buccaneer Arena in Des Moines.
Team members included: Landon Montgomery, Brady Hubanks, Bo Smith, Reid Schope, Cole McDermott, Brant Freihoefer, Corbin Sartori, Evan Flesch, Jack Fueger, Evan Koeller, Owen Lippold, Jack Olsen and Colton Wurster. Jason Hubanks served as head coach, with Tom Koeller and Ryan Flesch as assistants.