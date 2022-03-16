Scales Mound’s Benjamin Vandigo grabs a rebound in front of Liberty’s Logan Robbins during their Illinois Class 1A state semifinal at the University of Illinois in Champaign on March 10. Vandigo was named first team all-state last week by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.
Benjamin Vandigo had a season to remember for Scales Mound.
The leader among a group of five senior starters, Vandigo was a vital part in the Hornets winning the program’s first-ever conference, sectional and super-sectional championships this season.
Vandigo was honored once again last week in being named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association’s Class 1A all-state first team. He was also tabbed for the first team by the Illinois Associated Press.
A 6-foot-4 senior guard/forward, Vandigo terrorized defenses this season in averaging 17.2 points, 7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game as Scales Mound set a program record for wins (36-3) and earned a third-place trophy at the state tournament in Champaign.
Hornets teammate Collin Fosler earned second team. Fosler, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, added 10 points, 4.5 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 2 steals per game throughout an historic season for the Hornets.
Also receiving second-team honors was East Dubuque’s Dawson Feyen. The 5-foot-10 senior guard averaged 13.2 points and 3.5 assists per game in getting the Warriors back to the regional final.
Scales Mound’s Ben Werner earned special mention. A 6-foot-4 senior forward, Werner averaged 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest for the Hornets.
Scales Mound struggled in its state semifinal game against Liberty in a 75-41 defeat. But the Hornets rebounded to secure the third-place state trophy — the first state trophy in program history — with a 55-34 victory over Steeleville.
Vandigo scored 16 points and Werner closed with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Fosler added nine points in the win at the State Farm Center.