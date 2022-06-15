CUBA CITY, Wis. — Mason Reese understands that for Cuba City to bring home its first-ever state-championship baseball trophy, top-seeded Amherst will have to suffer its first loss of the season.
It might as well come today to the Cubans.
“I feel like we’ve got nothing to lose,” said Reese, a senior. “People expect 28-0 Amherst to take us easily, but you know, they’ve got to lose at some point. I think we can get them.”
The fourth-seeded Cubans (21-4) will battle No. 1 seed Amherst today in the Wisconsin Division 3 semifinals at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute Wis. The winner advances to Thursday’s championship at 12:05 p.m. and will face the winner of today’s second semifinal final between No. 2 St Croix Falls (25-2) and No. Denmark (26-3).
Cuba City will take the field today in the state baseball tournament for the first time in 67 years, when the 1955 team took second place.
Fellow Cuba City senior Kobe Vosberg said his team will treat today’s contest like the other 25 games they’ve played this season.
“It’s just another game for us,” Vosberg said. “We’ve got really nothing to lose being the underdogs.”
Amherst features a potent lineup that averaged 9.7 runs per game during the regular season and will be backed by a sound defense and a pitching staff that accumulated only a 1.67 ERA through 28 games.
“They’re obviously really good,” Cuba City coach Steve Graber said. “They got a kid who throws 87-88 that’s going to UW-Milwaukee. They hit very well; they field it very well. Obviously, they are undefeated for a reason. They are going to be a tall task.”
The Cubans have shown throughout the season the ability to put runs on the board as well, averaging 8.3 runs per game. But Graber feels that to come out on top today, his team will have to lean on its pitching and defense which surrendered just under three runs on average, and find a way to come up with timely hits in key situations.
“The pitching and defense have really carried us this year, and then we’ve been fortunate to get that two-out hit,” he said. “You’re gonna have to get two-out hits. You’re gonna have to take advantage of situations that you get and do the little things.”
Vosberg anticipates a low-scoring affair today and knowing the Cubans will likely face the best pitching staff they’ve seen this season, it’s crucial his team finds a way to take advantage of scoring opportunities.
“Their pitcher is pretty dominant from what I hear,” Vosberg said. “And their No. 2 is pretty good, too. “Just being able to manufacture at least one run is going to be pretty big for us.”
For Reese, being a part of this historic run 67 years in the making, is something he’s relished since childhood.
“I’ve been with this group of guys playing baseball ever since we were in grade school,” Reese said. “It’s been a long grind and now we’re here to put it all out on the table.”
Graber said his team is up for the challenge.
“They’re ready,” he said. “There is a lot of personality on this team. They’re used to playing three or four games a week and then you almost get a week off. “They’re ready to go.”
