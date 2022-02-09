After splitting in the regular season, Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior could have a rubber match in the postseason, but they would have to reach the substate final to make it happen.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the substate boys basketball pairings for Class 4A and Class 3A on Wednesday.
The Mustangs and Rams are both in Class 4A Substate 6 and begin play in the quarterfinals on Monday, Feb. 21. Hempstead (9-9) will host Clinton (2-16) at Moody Gymnasium, while the Rams (9-9) hit the road to visit Bettendorf (9-9). In the semifinals on Friday, Feb. 25, the Hempstead/Clinton winner will play at Davenport North (12-5), and the Senior/Bettendorf winner plays at Cedar Rapids Prairie (13-4). Those two winners will clash at a location to be determined in the substate final on Tuesday, March 1, for a trip to state.
The Iowa state tournament will be held March 7-11 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
All area teams in Class 3A reside in Substate 3. The quarterfinals will be held Monday, Feb. 21, with the semifinals following on Thursday, Feb. 24, and the substate final scheduled for Maquoketa High School on Monday, Feb. 28.
Dubuque Wahlert (11-6) will host the quarterfinals and semifinals, taking on Vinton-Shellsburg (3-16) in the opening round and then hosting the winner of Anamosa (11-8) and West Delaware (10-9) in the semifinals. Both quarterfinals will be at Wahlert on Feb. 21, with Wahlert playing at 8 p.m. and the first game starting at 6:30 p.m.
Also in the quarterfinals, Western Dubuque (6-12) hosts Independence (11-9) in Epworth, and Maquoketa (6-13) travels to Davenport Assumption (13-5). Those winners will meet in the semifinals at Assumption.