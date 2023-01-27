Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Jake Sondreal battles for net-front position with Team USA’s Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen during their USHL game Friday night in Plymouth, Mich. Team USA won, 5-4, in overtime.
James Hagen certainly has the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ number in overtime.
For the second time in as many meetings, Hagen scored a Cole Eiserman-assisted goal in the extra session to lead the USA Hockey National Team Development Program’s U17 squad to a 5-4 victory in Plymouth, Mich. He also handed the Saints a 4-3 overtime loss Oct. 21 in Plymouth.
Dubuque’s USHL-leading five game winning streak came to an end, but the Saints earned a bonus standings point for getting to overtime in a game they never led.
“We had to fight for everything we got tonight, so it’s good that we at least got a point out of this,” said Mikey Burchill, who scored late in the third period for Dubuque to force overtime. “It sucks that we didn’t get the second point but tonight just shows that we’re never out of a game, regardless of what’s happening.
“We’ve grown a lot as a team over the last month or so. Everyone on the team has really come together as a group, and it’s showing on the ice. That’s a big reason why we were able to come back despite being down for most of the game.”
Team USA opened the scoring 4:29 into the first period on Hagen’s 11th goal of the season. Lucas Van Vliet made a slick backdoor feed to Hagen, who had a wide-open net behind goalie Marcus Brannman.
Just 102 seconds later, the Americans doubled their lead. Kamil Bednarik deflected E.J. Emery’s shot from the middle of the blue line past Brannman for his sixth goal of the season.
The Saints cut the deficit in half 7:01 into the second period on James Reeder’s eighth goal of the season. Fisher Scott broke up a play in his own zone and moved the puck to Reeder, who made a touch pass to Jake Sondreal in the neutral zone. Sondreal found Will Staring on the right wing, and the defenseman beat his man to the net before backhanding a pass to a charging Reeder, who backhanded the puck into a wide-open net behind goalie Nick Kempf.
Team USA took a 3-1 lead 2:42 later on Charlie Pardue’s fourth goal of the season, but the Saints needed just 28 seconds to get it back. Noah Powell stripped a Team USA forward and made a spinning pass to Max Montes at the opposite blue line for a partial breakaway. Montes deked Kempf down and scored his 12th goal of the season on a backhander over a prone goalie.
Kristian Epperson regained Team USA’s two-goal cushion at the 14:48 mark. He drove the net and muscled the puck past Brannman for his sixth of the season.
The Saints pulled within 4-3 on Jayden Jubenvill’s third goal of the season at 8:15 of the third period. Montes drew a delayed tripping penalty as he took a shot on net, and Powell jabbed away at a loose puck in the blue paint before Jubenvill stuffed it in the net.
Burchill snapped a 12-game goalless streak at the 15:25 mark of the third period to tie the game, 4-4. He stepped between a blind defenseman-to-defenseman pass deep in the Team USA zone and rifled a shot into the top left corner of the net for his ninth goal of the season and first since Dec. 9.
In overtime, Hagens scored on a one-timer from the right faceoff circle after taking a pass from Eiserman.
“Their first three goals were kind of freebies for them because we weren’t managing the puck as well as we should have been,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “They’re too good of a team to give them opportunities like that. They’ll bury every Grade A you give them.
“But credit to our guys for sticking with it. That’s the first time this year we’ve been able to come back from a two-goal deficit. It’s frustrating, but there were also a lot of positives we can take from this one.”
