Wahlert's Brielle Berning and Bellevue Marquette's Elise Kilburg battle to control the ball during their Class 1A regional semifinal soccer game at Wahlert High School in Dubuque on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Wahlert's Lilliana Marrero-O'Hea and Bellevue Marquette's Skylar Sieverding race for the ball during their Class 1A regional semifinal soccer game at Wahlert High School in Dubuque on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Bellevue Marquette's goalie Gwen Schroeder makes a diving save during their Class 1A regional semifinal soccer game against the Golden Eagles at Wahlert High School in Dubuque on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Liliana Marrero-O’Hea weaved past three Bellevue Marquette defenders to score an unassisted goal on Tuesday, opening a floodgate of scores for her Dubuque Wahlert girls soccer team.
Marrero-O’Hea’s tally broke a scoreless tie 1:34 into the second half, leading the Golden Eagles to a 6-0 win in an Iowa Class 1A regional semifinal at Steele Field.
Wahlert advanced to play at Davenport Assumption in the regional championship game on Thursday at 6 p.m.
The first half had presented many opportunities for the Golden Eagles, who found Mohawk goalie Gwen Schroeder hard to beat.
Marrero-O’Hea said Wahlert coach Savannah Johnson made a halftime change, telling her to find ways to push the ball past midfield.
“I had an open space and thought I would take my chances,” Marrero-O’Hea said. “It was 0-0 and I wanted to get that first goal for my team.”
Marrero-O’Hea slipped a rising shot past Schroeder’s right side.
The Golden Eagles scored three more goals in the next 5 minutes. Emma Donovan scored on an assist by Claire Lueken at 37:32, then Ana Rivera scored off a Mia Brooner assist at 35:58 before Laura Cushman found the back of the net on a Marrero-O’Hea assist.
Cushman had been given a new assignment for the game, moving from outside back to defensive-mid.
“I was nervous before the game because I was playing a different position,” Cushman said. “I didn’t even realize I had scored, because we were all in a bunch. The ball came to me and I kicked it past everyone into the net.”
The Eagles added two more second-half goals as Katie Cushman scored on a pass from Rivera and Marrero-O’Hea scored on an assist by Donavan.
Mohawks coach Chris Medinger said he was proud of his team, which has a young roster. Schroeder set Marquette’s season record with 163 saves, including 26 against Wahlert.
“We had a game of two different halves,” Medinger said. “(Wahlert’s) first three goals were pretty good. After that we couldn’t get the ball out of our end for many chances. We did come out of the first half in a tie, and Wahlert had quite a few good looks at the goal.”
The Mohawks finish the season 7-8, while Wahlert improved to 7-10.
