POTOSI, Wis. — Two of the Six Rivers Conference’s talented big men put on a shooting clinic Tuesday night, with Potosi’s Gavin Wunderlin leading the way to a Chieftains win with a season-high 31 points.
Wunderlin, a 6-foot-5 junior, went toe-to-toe with Benton 6-6 senior Rex Blaine in a back-and-forth offensive battle that saw the Chieftains run away late with a 73-55 win.
Potosi improved to 9-4 overall, 4-1 in conference play, and earned its sixth win in a row.
“After the holiday tournament, I told the guys we really needed to kick it up another notch, and they have responded,” Potosi coach Mike Uppena said. “Their defensive intensity has helped create offense for us. I love the way they are playing defense right now.”
The Zephyrs, who were led by Blaine with 29 points, fell to 3-2 in the league standings.
“This was a big win for us, because it shows us we can play with the better teams in the conference,” Wunderlin said. “It gives us a lot of confidence moving forward.”
The two teams went basket for basket in the first half before the Chieftains used an 8-0 run to take a 28-18 lead with 3:15 remaining. Benton was able to end the scoring drought on a Lucas Jansen 3-pointer, but Potosi senior Sam Udelhofen answered right away on the other end to keep it a two-possession game.
Udelhofen finished the game with 17 points for the Chieftains, who took a 32-28 lead into the second half.
“We knew we just had to be patient on offense and things would start to click for us,” said Wunderlin, who scored 10 in the first half. “We had to keep a hand in Rex’s face and try to get him to give up the ball because he was not missing a lot of shots in the first half.”
Blaine scored 13 of his 29 points in the first half.
“It’s fun to go out there against a player like Rex,” Wunderlin said. “We were talking to each other during the game and there’s a friendly competitiveness between us.”
Added Uppena: “Gavin and Rex have a lot of respect for one another, and they were tearing up the net well tonight.”
Wunderlin opened the second half with back-to-back baskets, but the Zephyrs found themselves back in the lead after an 8-0 run by Blaine, which included two of his six 3-pointers of the night.
Potosi again was quick to respond, this time with three-point plays from Udelhofen and Wunderlin to reclaim the lead for the final time. Benton got back within two points on a Blaine lay-in, but could not get any closer as the Chieftains began to pull away.
Sophomore Aidan Uppena added 10 points for the Chieftains.
“We had some guys come up with some big plays for us,” Wunderlin said. “Logan Kruser hit a couple of big 3s in the first half, and then Aidan was huge on both ends of the court in the second half. He also took three charges on defense which helped keep our energy up.”
Benton’s Nate Keleher added seven points for the Zephyrs.
