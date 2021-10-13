Lancaster’s Brianna Kirsch finished strong at the Wisconsin Division 2 girls state golf meet on Tuesday.
The Flying Arrows’ sophomore fired a 78, improving by 9 strokes from her first-round 87 on Monday, to close with a two-round 165 and finished third overall at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.
Kirsch entered the final round tied for 10th place, and her 78 was the second-best round of the day as Kirsch was one of only three players to shoot in the 70s during the final round.
The Lancaster standout finished just 3 strokes behind runner-up Payton Schmidt of Jefferson, who closed with an 83-79—162. Prescott’s Ava Salay won the title with a stellar 78-70—148 on the par 72 course.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Bobcats win MVC’s gold pool — At Iowa City: Meredith Bahl had 28 kills and 19 digs, and Maddy Maahs had 72 assists as Class 4A top-ranked Western Dubuque went 3-0 in the gold pool of the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament. The Bobcats beat Dubuque Hempstead (25-23, 25-20), Iowa City High (25-21, 25-10) and Iowa City West (25-17, 27-25).
Hempstead was fourth in the bracket after losing to Iowa City West and Iowa City High.
Comets go 0-2 — At Wilton, Iowa: Bellevue dropped matches against Anamosa (21-9, 21-18) and Wilton (21-6, 21-7) at the River Valley Conference tournament.
Galena 2, Warren 0 — At Warren, Ill.: Gracie Furlong and Taylor Hilby served two aces each, and Hilby added a team-high six kills as the Pirates (26-0-1) swept the Warriors, 25-15, 25-17.
Stockton 2, West Carroll 0 — At Savanna, Ill.: Kenze Haas finished with two blocks, 15 kills, five digs and nine assists, and the Blackhawks (15-8, 7-3 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference) swept the Thunder, 25-19, 25-22.
Cuba City 3, Iowa-Grant 0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Maddison Carl served three aces and added seven kills, and Paige Beau chipped in seven kills and 12 digs as the Cubans swept the Panthers, 25-17, 25-14, 25-23.
Darlington 3, Southwestern 0 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds swept past the Wildcats, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16, in SWAL action.
Fennimore 3, Boscobel 1 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Golden Eagles beat the Bulldogs, 19-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-16, in their SWAL match.
Potosi 3, Benton 0 — At Potosi, Wis.: Kylie Reuter totaled three aces, 18 kills and eight blocks, and Potosi swept the Zephyrs, 25-15, 25-17, 25-13.
Mineral Point 3, Southwestern 0 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Ally Stanton had seven kills and an ace, but Southwestern lost to Mineral Point, 25-17, 25-16, 25-13, on Monday night.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Griebel wins RVC title — At Iowa City: Payton Griebel won the River Valley Conference individual championship in 17:25, leading Bellevue to a fourth-place team finish at the conference meet at the Iowa City Kickers Soccer Club course.
Cascade’s Adam Knepper was 11th, helping the Cougars to eighth place as a team.
The Bellevue girls were seventh, led by Gabby Williamson in 29th place. Cascade’s Anna Conlin was 32nd. The Cougars did not have a team score.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Dubuque Hempstead 95, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 91 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Kenzie Tomkins (50 freestyle, 100 free), Kate Duehr (200 individual medley, 500 free) and Callie Dolphin (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) won two individual events each, and Jaelyn Tigges (200 free) and Emma Oberhoffer (100 breaststroke) also won events as the Mustangs edged the J-Hawks despite winning nine of 12 events.
PREP FOOTBALL
Blazers steady at No. 6 — Dyersville Beckman (7-0, 4-0 Class 1A District 4) garnered 64 points to remain at No. 6 in this week’s Iowa Class 1A rankings from The Associated Press. The Trailblazers have already clinched a postseason berth, but play MFL/Mar-Mac (6-1, 3-1) on Friday for the district championship.
West Delaware (6-1) remained at No. 5 in 3A.
Dubuque Senior (5-2) was the second team outside of the 5A rankings with 5 points.
MEN’S SOCCER
UW-Platteville 4, Coe 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Jack Gentilli scored twice in the second half, and Lucas Godon and Alex Wano had goals in the first half as the Pioneers (8-2-2) beat Coe with its school-record third consecutive shutout.
Dubuque 2, Simpson 0 — At Oyen Field: Lucas Von Braun and Darren Gray scored goals as the Spartans (9-3-1, 5-0-0 American Rivers Conference) shut out the Storm.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Loras 4, Luther 1 — At Decorah, Iowa: Emily Perhats scored a pair of goals, and Ryleigh O’Brien and Erin Rieckens also scored as the NCAA Division III No. 11-ranked Duhawks (13-0-1, 5-0-0 A-R-C) beat the Norse for their 10th consecutive victory.
Simpson 3, Dubuque 0 — At Oyen Field: Hailey Kowzan scored two goals to lead the Storm past the Spartans (6-7, 2-3 A-R-C).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Mount Mercy 3, Clarke 1 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Amber Cooksley tallied a team-high 13 kills and Becca Schroeder added 11, but the Pride (10-13) lost on the road, 25-21, 29-31, 25-19, 25-14.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Loras 7, Dubuque 2 — At Tucker Courts: The tandems of Lauren Diiulio and Isabel Schwabe, Sara Backus and Dorothy Deans, and Clair Moore and Alex Oestreich swept doubles for Loras, and Diiulio, Schwabe, Deans and Maura Kapala won in singles as the Duhawks (7-4, 5-3 A-R-C) beat the rival Spartans (2-12, 0-7).