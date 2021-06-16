MANCHESTER, Iowa — Logan Woellert had to battle all night long, and he constantly gave West Delaware a chance to win.
Despite allowing hits in every inning, he limited the damage and his offense took advantage of free bases in a 13-3 six-inning win over Cascade on Tuesday night.
“It’s a matter of believing in your defense and pitching to contact,” said Woellert, who struck out three and scattered eight hits. “Just put it on the zone and let the defense do the rest.”
Cascade, meanwhile, struggled with the strike zone in falling to 9-5. The Cougars walked 13 and hit three.
“We have a ‘freebie chart,’ which is walks, wild pitches, hit by pitches, errors, stolen bases, and we lost that, 25-3, tonight,” Cascade coach Roamn Hummel said. “When that happens, you’re not going to win games. We just weren’t sharp on the mound.
“But, we’re still a very young team. We’ll learn from tonight and get better.”
West Delaware manufactured a run without the benefit of a hit in the bottom of the first to take an early lead. Connor Funk led off with a walk, took second on Will Ward’s ground out, stole third and scored on a wild pitch.
Cascade answered in the top of the fourth inning after Eli Green reached on an error to lead off. Green took second on a wild pitch and scored easily on Ted Weber’s line drive single to left-centerfield.
The Cougars loaded the bases with no outs when Cade Rausch walked and Ty Frasher reached on a hit batsman. But Woellert coaxed Mason Otting into a popup to shortstop, retired Weber on a squeeze attempt by Justin Roling and struck out Will Hosch to end the threat.
The Hawks untied it with one swing of the bat in the bottom of the fourth. Ward belted a leadoff home run to left field for a 2-1 advantage.
“Sometimes all it takes is one hit to get the momentum going, and you saw that tonight,” Ward said. “Most of our hits came after that home run. Hopefully, winning tonight will give us more momentum for the rest of the year and into the postseason.”
Hosch struck out the next two batters, but Spencer Mullen singled to right and Peyton Aldrich walked to chase the Cascade starter. Reliever Frasher walked Lukas Meyer to load the bases, and West Delaware tacked on two more runs on a Woellert walk and Funk hit batsman to make it 4-1.
The Cougars loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth on back-to-back singles by Jack Menster and Kaleb Topping before Green reached on an error. One run scored on Weber’s slow roller to third, and a second came across on Rausch’s drive to right-center to cut the deficit to one. Woellert fanned Frasher to end the threat.
In the bottom half, West Delaware again loaded the bases on a Ward hit batsman, a Kyle Cole infield single and a Mullen walk. Ward scored on a wild pitch, and a second run scored on Aldrich’s ground out to make it 6-3.
The Hawks ended the game with seven runs in the sixth. Woellert scored from third on an errant pickoff attempt, Isaac Fettkether doubled in a run, Mullen drew a bases loaded walk, Aldrich drove in a run with a hit batsman, Meyer walked with the bases loaded and Woellert ended it with a two-run single to right-center.