DES MOINES -- After finishing second a year ago the Cascade girls shuttle hurdle relay team has its gold medal.

Elizabeth Gibbs, Kate Green, Brianna Koppes and Devin Simon entered today’s final as the No. 1 seed and delivered gold in a time of 1:07.37.

It was Cascade’s 15th relay title in school history and the first-ever in the shuttle hurdle relay.

“Getting second last year definitely made us want it all that much more,” Simon said. “It’s so much better this time.”

