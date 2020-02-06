Cascade’s Jordan Simon is the force behind the Cougars’ defense.
The 5-foot-10-inch senior has 61 blocks this season, and recorded the 200th of her career last week. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week surpassed the previous school record of 143 by Ashley Arlen at the beginning of this season.
“Jordan is doing a tremendous job this season,” Cascade coach Mike Sconsa said. “She knows how to get the most out of her length, and she has great timing. The way she covers so much ground is amazing, and she has been a very valuable player for us.”
Simon is a four-year varsity player for the Cougars and a three-year starter. During her freshman year, she had 20 blocked shots.
“Honestly, I never would have imagined that I would get 200 blocks during high school,” she said. “I’m not the girl that is going to score a lot of points, and I’m okay with that. I just want to do whatever I can to make sure our team gets the win.”
Simon is averaging three points per game and has 55 assists and 27 steals through 18 games this season for the top-ranked and undefeated Cougars.
“Jordan has gotten much stronger since her freshman year, and she is more aggressive,” Sconsa said. “She is on the ground a lot; she is in the top two on our team in total number of floor burns for sure.”
Simon has experienced all sorts of emotions during her high school basketball career. During her sophomore year, the team won the 2A state title. During her freshman and junior seasons, the team bowed out in the state semifinals.
“Our seniors have really gone through all the highs and lows that you can experience as a team,” Simon said. “We know how amazing winning a state title can be, and we know how devastating it is to come up short. This is our last go-round, and we are all giving it everything we’ve got. We really want these younger girls to get a chance to experience what we have.”
As one of four senior captains, Simon is looked to as one of the leaders on the floor.
“She’s really been a vocal leader the last couple years for us,” Sconsa said. “She has a cool, calm demeanor about her, and the girls look to her because of that.”
Simon credits the team’s success to the work they all put in during the offseason.
“We are all spending so much time during the summer playing basketball and working out,” she said. “We are playing in different leagues and just doing everything we can to make ourselves a better team. I’m definitely going to miss it next year.”