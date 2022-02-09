Zach Naatz last week became just the third University of Dubuque athlete to receive the American Rivers Conference’s most prestigious honor.
The former track and field athlete from Watertown, Wis., earned the Duane Schroeder Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the 2020-21 academic year. The award, the highest individual honor from the conference, goes to an alumnus from the previous academic year and has been awarded for each of the past 21 years.
He joined Michael Zweifel and Wyatt Hanus as Spartans alumni to win the award. He is currently working as the box office manager for the Madison Capitols of the United States Hockey League.
Naatz earned all-conference honors in the indoor shot put in 2020 and 2021 and was the outdoor champion in the shot put and hammer throw in 2021, when the A-R-C named him its field MVP.
Naatz graduated from the University of Dubuque Magna Cum Laude, double majoring in sports marketing and management and business administration. His academic honors include being a two-time USTFCCCA All-Academic honoree (2020, 2021) and named CoSIDA academic all-district in 2021. Naatz was the recipient of Dubuque’s Sports Marketing and Management Award of Excellence in 2021 and UDTFXC Most Valuable Student Award twice (2019, 2020).
Naatz was involved in community service volunteer work with the Special Olympics Unified Meet and Dubuque Track & Field and Cross-Country Kids Camp. During his time at University of Dubuque, Naatz was a member of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee and the Sports Marketing and Management Club. In 2020, he was a volunteer for the National Hockey League All-Star Game. He also served as director of the digital media team for track & field and cross country for the 2020-21 seasons.
To be eligible for nomination, a student-athlete shall have graduated or exhausted their athletic eligibility during the academic year for which the award is given. The nominee must have demonstrated a high level of accomplishment and achievement in a varsity sport, have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale), and show evidence of scholarly achievements, community service involvement and leadership.
The award is named in honor of former Wartburg College and conference sports information director Duane Schroeder.
Duhawks sweep A-R-C weekly honors — A pair of Loras College indoor track standouts swept the American Rivers Conference male and female athlete of the week awards.
Kassie Parker, a senior from Guttenberg, Iowa, won the female award after setting the NCAA Division III all-time, all-conditions record in the 3,000 meters with a 9:13.10 at the Meyo Invitational hosted by the University of Notre Dame. She took 30-seconds off of her previous school record run by finishing fourth at the meet, which featured NCAA Division I athletes.
Mike Jasa, a junior from Cedar Rapids Prairie, won the male award after running the fifth-fastest time in NCAA Division III history in the 800-meter run at the Meyo Invitational. He ran a 1:49.45 to become the first Duhawk in program history to go sub-1:50 and finished third against the Division I field.
UD thrower feted — The University of Dubuque’s Kaitlyn Wilder, a sophomore from Dunkerton, Iowa, won the A-R-C field athlete of the week award after winning the weight throw at the Wartburg College Select meet with an effort of 17.99-meters, more than three feet further than the runner up to rank No. 1 in the A-R-C and No.4 in NCAA Division III. She also finished fifth out of 26 competitors in the shot put after throwing 13.02-meters to rank No. 6 in the A-R-C and No. 22 nationally.
WIAC changes hoops tourney format — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has altered the format for its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments this season due to a significant imbalance in the number of games played by teams due to the COVID-19 protocols. Both tournaments will include all eight teams, rather than just the top six, beginning Feb. 18. Both tournaments will be “re-seeded” after the first and second rounds.
A regular-season champion will be crowned after the regular-season schedule only if it can be mathematically determined. If it is unable to be mathematically determined, the winner of the conference tournament will also receive the regular-season title.
Bahl headed to Texas at Tyler — Meredith Bahl, who helped Western Dubuque to the Iowa Class 4A state volleyball championship this fall, will continue her career at the University of Texas at Tyler in the fall. Tyler finished the 2021 season at No. 20 in the final AVCA NCAA Division II Coaches Poll.
The Patriots finished 20-4 and earned the program’s first qualification into the NCAA Division II national tournament. UT Tyler was one of three Lone Star Conference teams to earn a spot in the final top 25 rankings alongside Angelo State (No. 13) and West Texas A&M (No. 16).
Loras spiker honored — Loras College outside hitter Dorian Fiorenza, a junior from Plainfield, Ill., earned a spot on the Frog Jump men’s volleyball team of the week on Tuesday. He led the Duhawks (6-0) to four wins at their home invitational. He leads the team with 65 kills this season, averaging 4.33 per set.