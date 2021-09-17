DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Fireworks were expected Friday night in this rivalry showdown.
What wasn’t expected, was that all the blasts would come from one sideline.
Dyersville Beckman scored three touchdowns in an explosive first quarter, and displayed its dominance early in a rout of rival Cascade, 38-7.
The crushing Trailblazer defense held Cascade to just 46 total yards in the first half — 33 from star back Jack Menster — along with two key interceptions that set up scoring drives.
“I told our guys the biggest headline for us was what we bring up front offensively and how we play defense,” Beckman coach Mark Atwater said. “Those are two things that really complement each other all the time. If you can run the ball and play defense, you’re gonna be in a lot of games.
Beckman’s defense forced a three-and-out on the opening drive that set up a seven-play possession capped off by Cayden Gassmann’s 18-yard keeper for an early 7-0 lead.
Just two plays later, Lane Kramer intercepted Cascade quarterback Justin Roling and took it to the house for a 25-yard interception return. In the blink of an eye, it was a 14-0 not even halfway through the opening quarter.
The Blazers seized complete control at 1:13 of the first quarter after another drive setup up by a three-and-out by their defense. Owen Huehnergarth culminated a 10-play drive with a 4-yard scoring run to cap off an electric first quarter for Beckman.
The Cougars (2-2) appeared to have some life after forcing a turnover on downs late in the second quarter, but on the very first play of their offensive drive, the Blazer ‘D’ struck again. Conner Grover picked off Roling with 2:22 remaining in the half, setting up a 27-yard Logan Burchard field goal.
“We don’t emphasize turnovers on defense,” Atwater said. “We tell our guys that we are TAKING that ball away. Having that mindset —turnovers are a big deal — take that ball away and then when we get it, punch it in.”
The Blazers led 24-0 heading into the break. Aside from the two crucial interceptions, Beckman’s defense forced a turnover on downs, induced three punts, and allowed just three Cougar first downs.
“It’s everyone working together; it’s 11 guys going at the ball,” senior linebacker Elliot Naughton said. “Our secondary was locked in tonight. Our big guys up front were really the key, we’re just more physical than everyone else. We just have a really solid group of guys. There’s no one guy that really carries the defense. We’re all moving to the same spot and 11 guys moving together.”
Beckman’s offense did their part as well with 224 total yards and 12 first downs.
The third quarter remained scoreless until Gassmann again broke loose for a 48-yard scamper with 20 seconds remaining and a commanding 31-0 advantage.
The junior quarterback put an exclamation point on a stellar night at the helm of the Blazer offense with another 25-yard scoring run at 7:17 of the final quarter. Gassmann finished the night with three rushing touchdowns on 142 yards on the ground.
His running prowess complemented Huehnergarth, who finished with 123 yards and one touchdown.
“We saw on film that their ends would be crashing on Owen, so I knew I could pull and get into open space,” he said. “Our (offensive) line was amazing for me, and it all just worked out for me tonight.”
Even at 4-0, Gassmann feels there is room for improvement.
“We still don’t think we played as well as we could tonight,” he said. “I made some mistakes with an interception and some incompletions, but overall, we are in a good spot.”
Cascade’s only score came on a 23-yard run from Tanner Simon at 8:26 of the fourth quarter.