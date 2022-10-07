The Dubuque Fighting Saints’ Shawn O’Donnell tries to maneuver around the defense of Madison’s Luke Mittelstadt during a game last season in Dubuque. The Saints play their only game of the weekend tonight against Chicago in Geneva, Ill.
The first seven weeks of the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ season look more like a football schedule than one in the United States Hockey League.
But that’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially for a team bussing to Madison on a daily basis while Mystique Community Ice Center undergoes renovations that will take until the first week of November.
The Saints play just 11 games in the first seven weeks and have five one-game weekends during that stretch.
“The tough part is, if you don’t play particularly well like we didn’t last weekend against Madison, you have to wait seven days to redeem yourself,” Saints first-year coach Kirk MacDonald said. “But, on the bright side, starting with so many games on the road means we’ll be getting more home games later on in the year.
“For us in our situation, going on the road every day for practice and having a team where less than half of our guys have USHL experience, it’s nice to have the extra practice days this early in the season. It helps to get those extra reps in practice.”
The Saints went 1-1 at the USHL Fall Classic on Sept. 24-25 and lost in Madison last weekend. They play just one game — against Chicago tonight in Geneva, Ill. – this weekend and one game at Des Moines the following weekend before a two-game set in Michigan and two more one-game weekends. The schedule won’t pick up steam until mid-November.
“Obviously, when you play at the lower levels, you’re used to playing a ton of games on the weekends, but that’s not nearly as fast or as physical as the USHL,” said co-captain Riley Stuart, one of just seven returning veterans. “It’s a big step up, so it is good for a more inexperienced team to have a schedule where you can get used to the pace. It gives you more time to practice.
“It is a little tougher for us, having to go to Madison for practice. But a little adversity will only make us stronger in the end.”
While not ideal, the daily trips to Madison do have their benefits. The team leaves Dubuque around 8 a.m. and returns in late afternoon,
“It’s a little quiet on the way up because guys are trying to get their naps in, but it’s always buzzing on the way back,” veteran forward Shawn O’Donnell said. “We have a fantasy league going, so there’s always trade talk. It definitely benefits us to be around each other as much as we are. We’re already a really close team, and that has something to do with it.
“It helps that we have great leadership on this team who help the younger guys learn to treat it like professionals and be ready for wherever it takes us.”
The Saints (1-2) will face quite the test this weekend against Chicago, which has won the Eastern Conference regular-season title three consecutive seasons.
Dubuque has allowed 10 goals this season while skating 5-on-5, and all have come off the rush following turnovers. And the Steel generate most of their offense off the rush.
“Based on the metrics we use, we haven’t played that bad, but we’ve just shot ourselves in the foot a few times and it’s cost us,” MacDonald said. “This will be a really good test in terms of managing the game. We have to possess the puck and not try to force things, which has led to giving up those 2-on-1s and 3-on-1s and pucks ending up in the back of the net.
“They’re coming off a loss, so I’m sure they’ll be angry, and we certainly weren’t happy with how we played last weekend. So it will be a really good game.”
