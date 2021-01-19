MINERAL POINT, Wis. — After holding a one-point lead at the break the Mineral Point boys basketball team used an impressive second-half performance to defeat Fennimore, 72-59, Monday night at Mineral Point High School.
The Division 4 No. 10 ranked Pointers used three consecutive 3-pointers from junior Joah Filardo to spark the offense in the second half and got contributions from up and down their bench as they improved to 12-2 overall, 5-2 in the SWAL.
“We’ve got a solid eight-man rotation and we got into a bit of foul trouble there in the first half, but we don’t drop off at all when we go to our bench,” Mineral Point coach Dan Burreson said. “This was a good team win for us with a very balanced offensive attack.”
The Pointers got a team-high 18 points from senior Liam Stumpf, who was held to eight points in the first half after picking up three personal fouls.
“We really like to be aggressive and attack the rim, and that ended up hurting us a little bit in the first half,” Stumpf said. “We allowed Fennimore to get to the free-throw line too often, and that really helped them stay in the game. In the second half, we did a lot better job of being patient and getting good shots.”
The Golden Eagles (6-2, 3-2), who have not played a game since Dec. 29, knotted the score at 28-28 on a 3-pointer from Brady Larson with 3:27 remaining in the first half. They trailed, 32-31, heading into the second half. They finished the half 11-of-12 from the free-throw line.
“We knew we needed to do a better job defensively in the second half, and I thought our guys did that,” Stumpf said. “We take a lot of pride in our defense and holding teams to low scores, and we were able to really step up in the second half.”
Following Filardo’s stretch of 3s, the Eagles continued to battle back and pulled to within one at 45-44 before Stumpf answered with a 3 of his own. The Pointers used a 10-2 run to go up by double digits with 8:02 remaining and finished the second half shooting 57 percent from the field.
Senior Ian Keyes added 17 points for the Pointers, while Filardo added 11. Dominik McVay and Bodie Bossert each added nine.
“I thought our guys did a much better job of moving the ball in the second half and just being more patient,” Burreson said. “We have an interesting team this year that is hard to define. They all bring different strengths and compliment each other well. We got off to a late start because of COVID, but we’ve been fortunate since then to have gotten in quite a few games. We just want to enjoy every one that we get.”
The Golden Eagles were led by Adam Larson with 23 points and Brady Larson with 14.