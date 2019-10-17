Western Dubuque senior Carter Kluesner continues to shine for the Iowa Class 3A top-ranked Bobcats.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week accounted for two crucial fumble recoveries in a 20-14 win over defending state champion and No. 2-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier on Friday night. Kluesner currently leads the defense in tackles and has 11 pass break-ups. He also has three fumble recoveries, including one that he ran back for a touchdown.
“Carter has been huge for us on defense all season long,” Western Dubuque coach Justin Penner said. “He is incredibly reliable and steady on his assignments, and he brings a level of intensity to the field.”
Kluesner, who is in his second year on the varsity, continues to make big plays for the Bobcats.
“We knew coming in to the season that Carter was going to have an increased role for us, but we had no idea he was going to emerge as such a leader for our defense,” Penner said. “He is a prime example of how committing yourself to the process can lead to good things.”
Kluesner said that after last season’s loss to Xavier in the state championship game, he and the rest of the then-junior class agreed that they never wanted to feel that sense of sadness again.
“The feeling after that loss, it was something that you never forget,” Kluesner said. “We vowed to do everything in our power to never let it happen again.”
Kluesner and his teammates made it a priority to put in the extra work during the offseason with daily weight lifting, footwork drills and summer 7-on-7 camps.
“We knew we had a special senior class coming back, and we were going to stay focused and work on getting better every day,” Kluesner said. “We know the work we’ve put in can lead to something really great this year.”
While getting the win over Xavier was a check mark off their list of goals for the season, the Bobcats aren’t done yet.
“I was speechless after we won,” Kluesner said. “Those two fumble recoveries came in the second half and really helped keep our energy up. We kept our composure and got a really special win.”
The victory also ended Xavier’s 32-game win streak.
“We know there’s a lot of season for us left,” Kluesner said. “We were able to enjoy that win for a night, and then it was right back to work on what we have left. As a senior, I don’t want to take a day for granted because you never know what can happen. We have to stay focused on our goals, and that’s to go 1-0 every week.”
Added Penner: “Carter has come a long ways, and I know this is just the start of an outstanding senior year for him. He’s worked extremely hard, and he is due for breakout wrestling and baseball seasons as well.”