Every starter connected for at least one hit Sunday morning as the Dubuque County Minutemen erupted for an 11-4 victory over Washington, Mo., to improve to 4-0 at the American Legion Mid-South Regional in Hastings, Neb. After torrential rains postponed the game late Saturday night, the contest resumed with the Minutemen batting in the bottom of the first inning.
It didn’t take long to establish momentum in a 13-hit attack in support of Tucker Nauman, who earned his second pitching victory of the tournament.
Dubuque County (12-0) began play with Jake Brosius on second base following a base hit Saturday night. Sawyer Nauman immediately laced a one-out RBI double, and Logan Runde followed with a two-out RBI double to make it 2-0.
Then, the Minutemen sent 13 batters to the plate and tacked on seven runs on seven hits in the second inning to take command. With one out, Aaron Savary doubled, Michael Garrett singled, and Cole Smith singled up the middle to drive in the first run.
After Brosius popped up for the second out, Sawyer Nauman singled in a run, Owen Huehnergarth collected a base hit and Runde reached on an infield single to drive in another run.
Gavin Guns drew a bases-loaded walk, Landon Stoll laced a two-run single to left-center and Savary drove in a run when everybody was safe on a fielder’s choice to cap the scoring.
Washington (24-14) scratched out a pair of runs in the third on RBI ground outs by Zac Coulter and Sam Paule.
But the Minutemen got those runs back in the bottom of the fourth. Guns and Stoll singled before Garrett laced an RBI double, and a second run scored when Nick Offerman reached on a two-out error to make it 11-2.
Washington scored twice in the sixth on a Blake Whitlock RBI double and a Cody Vondera fielder’s choice.
Tucker Nauman struck out eight, scattered nine hits and walked one batter while throwing 116 pitches. He started the game Saturday night.