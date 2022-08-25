Zwingle’s Isaac Evans takes a pitch at the Telegraph Herald All-Star Game earlier this summer. He pitched four innings of scoreless relief on Tuesday night as the Suns beat the Dubuque Packers for the Peosta Tournament title.
PEOSTA, Iowa — Greg Bennett shook off a couple of rough at bats on Tuesday night and delivered for the Zwingle Suns when they needed it the most.
Bennett smoked a single up the middle against durable left-hander Jakob Kirman in the top of the 10th inning to lead Zwingle to a 5-4 victory over the Dubuque Packers in the championship game of the Peosta semi-pro tournament. Just two days earlier, the Packers beat the Suns, 5-1, to claim their first-ever Prairie League playoff title.
“I wasn’t seeing the ball too well tonight, and to their credit, they were kind of exploiting things I’ve been struggling with the last couple of days,” said Bennett, who went 2-for-5 with three strikeouts on Tuesday. “I just tried to wash all of that going into the last at-bat. I saw Kirm real well when we played them up in Balltown on Sunday, so I had a pretty good idea what he was going to throw me. I was sitting on that breaker and I got a barrel to it.
“We were hungry after they got us on Sunday. You can’t keep the Suns down.”
Zwingle took a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Dan Phyle singled and Travis Lyons reached on an error before Phyle scored on a first-and-third double steal and Lyons came across on a David Janes ground out.
The Packers scored four times in the sixth to take a short-lived lead. Kirman led off with a walk, Brendan O’Connor reached on an infield single and Bubba Thompson loaded the bases with a one-out bloop single to center. Tucker Mai drove in the first run with an infield single, Chris Tomkins laced a two-run double to left-centerfield, and Paul Van Zboray tacked on a fourth run with a sacrifice fly to right field.
Zwingle immediately answered in the seventh. Max Hansen reached on an infield single and Isaac Evans walked to end starter Austin Clemens’ night on the mound. Carson Possehl struck out the first batter he faced, but Travis Lyons drilled a two-run double to left-center to tie the game, 4-4. The Packers later cut down Lyons trying to score on a Maguire Fitzgerald single to right field to end the inning and keep the score tied.
“One bad inning was all we had, but we came out right away, got a couple of guys on and we just needed someone to come through with a big clutch hit,” Lyons said. “It was about time to have one of those myself. We haven’t won a tournament like this in five or six years, so it feels really good.
“It was nice to get a day off from playing them, actually. They have a really good team and they’ve been making it pretty deep in a lot of tournaments lately. But there’s a reason we made it to the championship game, too.”
Evans picked up the win with four innings of scoreless relief. He allowed only one hit, struck out six and issued only one walk.
“My change-up has been working really well for me, but the real key for me is relying on David (Janes) behind the plate,” Evans said. “He’s so solid back there, and I know he’s going to stop everything. I shook him off one time a couple of weeks ago and it didn’t work out for me, so that was the first and last time that happened. I learned my lesson.
“It’s very rewarding to win this. The Packers are a great ballclub with a ton of guys who can flat-out play, from top to bottom, and their pitching is so good. It’s a little more special after Sunday.”
Fitzgerald led Zwingle at the plate by going 3-for-5, while Phyle, Lyons, Bennett and Hansen added two hits apiece. Brendan O’Connor and Bubba Thompson led the Packers with two hits each.
In the consolation game, Peosta edged Cascade, 3-1. Cascade ousted tournament powerhouse Key West, 2-0, in the quarterfinals last week.
The final semi-pro tournament of the season begins this weekend in Bernard and concludes on Labor Day Weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.