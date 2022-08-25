07092022-allstargame2-dk.JPG
Buy Now

Zwingle’s Isaac Evans takes a pitch at the Telegraph Herald All-Star Game earlier this summer. He pitched four innings of scoreless relief on Tuesday night as the Suns beat the Dubuque Packers for the Peosta Tournament title.

 Dave Kettering Telegraph Herald file

PEOSTA, Iowa — Greg Bennett shook off a couple of rough at bats on Tuesday night and delivered for the Zwingle Suns when they needed it the most.

Bennett smoked a single up the middle against durable left-hander Jakob Kirman in the top of the 10th inning to lead Zwingle to a 5-4 victory over the Dubuque Packers in the championship game of the Peosta semi-pro tournament. Just two days earlier, the Packers beat the Suns, 5-1, to claim their first-ever Prairie League playoff title.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.