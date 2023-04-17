02022023-saints6-dk.jpg
Buy Now

Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman Max Burkholder controls the puck past Waterloo’s Caden Brown earlier this season at Dubuque Ice Arena. Burkholder leads the USHL in points among defensemen.

 Dave Kettering Telegraph Herald

Max Burkholder wants to make the most of his final few weeks in the United States Hockey League.

And his play certain has reflected it.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.