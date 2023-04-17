Max Burkholder wants to make the most of his final few weeks in the United States Hockey League.
And his play certain has reflected it.
The 5-foot-8, 175-pound defenseman from Chaska, Minn., contributed four assists as the Dubuque Fighting Saints won two of three games last week.
“Obviously, this is an important time of the year and everybody was going, which is why we had such a good week,” said Burkholder, a three-year veteran who will play at Colorado College next season. “We didn’t get the result we wanted Saturday night, but it was still a good week for the team.
“It feels good to contribute to your team winning, whether that’s putting up points or blocking shots or just doing the little things well.”
The Saints (31-23-5-1) enter the final weekend of the season in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, one point behind Green Bay (31-22-3-4) and three ahead of Cedar Rapids (28-22-4-5). They defeated Green Bay on Tuesday and first-place Chicago on Friday before dropping the back end of a home-and-home with the Steel on Saturday.
“We need our best players to be best players at this time of year, and he certainly has been,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “We really needed to get two of those three games last week, from a playoff seeding perspective. Burk competed his tail off, and was willing to do whatever it took to win.
“He recognizes what’s at hand and has really elevated his play. But he’s been a leader for us all year in how hard he works every day in practice. With this being his last year, he wants to go out on a high.”
Burkholder leads all USHL defensemen in scoring with 17 goals and 51 points through 60 games and holds the franchise’s single-season record for points by a blue liner. Cedar Rapids’ Eric Pohlkamp also has 51 points, but Burkholder sits atop the USHL scoring chart because he has scored one more goal.
In 163 career USHL games over three seasons, Burkholder has contributed 28 goals, 78 points, 102 penalty minutes and a plus-5 rating. The last few weeks, the alternate captain has taken the added responsibility of serving as a mentor to affiliate call-up defensemen Julian Brown and Luke Malboeuf.
“We were all in their shoes at one point, coming in as affiliates,” Burkholder said. “That can be a little intimidating, so it’s important to be there for them. For some of them, it’s their first time being away from home, so you want to help them with all the little things to make sure their confidence level is good on the ice.
“When you make the step up to the USHL, sometimes your confidence goes down a little bit. All of the affiliates we’ve brought in are good players and they’re going to be great for the organization now and into the future. It’s important to help them with the transition.”
