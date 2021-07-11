FARLEY, Iowa — There was little doubt that Western Dubuque ace Sydney Kennedy would be clutch in playoff time.
She was just waiting for her offense to join her.
They finally did with a big six-run fourth inning and Kennedy took care of the rest with another stellar outing as Class 4A No. 2-ranked Western Dubuque defeated Decorah, 10-1, in a Class 4A Region 7 semifinal Saturday at Farley Park.
The Bobcats advanced to the regional final on Tuesday and will host No. 9 West Delaware — a 6-4 victor over Charles City in the other semifinal — for a chance to go to the state tournament.
Decorah starter Avery Shelton matched Kennedy pitch-for-pitch through the first three innings. Western Dubuque advanced runners as far as second base in the second and third, but Shelton was able to wiggle out of trouble.
Kennedy, who allowed only four baserunners through four innings, got the offense she was looking for in the fourth.
It came in a big way.
The Bobcats batted around the batting order in the fourth inning and used four huge hits to plate six runs and break the game wide open.
“I knew eventually we would start hitting, so I wasn’t too worried,” Kennedy said. “Even when they got on base, I wasn’t too worried because I knew we would hit. This is what we always do.”
Maddie Harris drew a one-out walk and advanced on a wild pitch. Meg Besler sent the WD faithful into a frenzy with a run scoring triple that split the right-centerfield gap for a 1-0 advantage. Audrey Biermann reached on an RBI fielder’s choice to make it 2-0.
“It was big because it got us started and we all knew we just had to hang in there and play for each other,” Besler said of her triple. “I eventually found the pitch I was looking and was able to drive it. It just got the momentum going for us and it was huge.”
After stealing second, Biermann scored on Hallie Wilgenbusch’s RBI base hit to go ahead, 3-0. Hailey Wulfekuhle followed with a single and scored when Sara Horsefield reached on an error.
Kennedy decided to help her own cause by delivering the knock-out blow. The senior laced a two-run single to right-center to put a cap on the six-run scoring barrage, and for all intensive purposes, put the game out of reach.
She said the big fourth inning boosted her confidence in the circle.
“It was just such a sigh of relief to get a lead like that,” Kennedy said. “Because even if they score one run at that point, it’s no big deal.”
Kennedy retired the Vikings in order in the fifth, while her offense gave her another run in the bottom half to make it 7-0.
Decorah scratched across a run in the sixth with two hitbatsmen and an error to make it 7-1, but the Bobcat bats were alive and Kennedy was electric.
They added three more in the sixth as Kennedy split the left-centerfield gap with an RBI double. Harris followed with an RBI single, and Besler added a sacrifice fly to make it a commanding 10-1 lead.
In Kennedy’s seven innings, she allowed just three hits and recorded eight strikeouts. She also went 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs. Harris, Besler and Wilgenbusch each contributed two hits apiece for the Bobcats.
Western Dubuque coach Rex Massey expects Tuesday night’s showdown with West Delaware to live up to its hype.
“West Delaware is a well-coached team that swings the bats and runs the bases very well,” he said. It should be a packed house and a great game. I expect it to be a good, low-scoring softball game.”