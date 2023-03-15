Clarke is another step closer to the ultimate goal.
Tina Ubl scored a career-high 28 points and combined with Emma Kelchen to score every point during a game-breaking 14-0 run in the third quarter, and the second-seeded Pride beat third-seeded Lewis-Clark State, 87-75, in their NAIA tournament round of 16 game on Monday night at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Ubl shot 11-for-16 from the floor and was a perfect 3-for-3 from 3-point range for Clarke (30-4), which will play top-seeded Campbellsville (31-2) in the Duer Quadrant final at 1 p.m. today.
Campbellsville beat fourth-seeded Rio Grande (Ohio), 96-87, in its round of 16 game Monday night.
Lewis-Clark State, which had won 11 of its last 12 games, bowed out at 30-4.
Kelchen, a Bellevue, Iowa, native, finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. East Dubuque product Skylar Culbertson added five points, eight rebounds, nine assists and two steals. Bellevue grad Giana Michels contributed 11 points, four rebounds and three assists, and Cascade, Iowa, native Nicole McDermott finished with seven points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block.
Ubl’s 3-pointer with 3:03 left in the opening quarter kick-started an 11-2 run for the Pride. McDermott and Madison Lindauer added treys, and Michels’ basket with 19 seconds left in the period gave the Pride a 25-15 lead.
Ubl added six more points in the second quarter, including a pair of free throws with 1:31 left in the half that gave Clarke a 15-point lead.
The Pride led, 42-30, at halftime.
They broke the game open a short time into the second half.
Ubl and Kelchen combined for all the scoring as Clarke went on a 14-0 run early in the third quarter.
Kelchen converted a pair of free throws at the 9:04 mark, then Ubl converted an old-fashioned three-point play on the next trip down the court. Ubl hit another 3 and Kelchen converted from the floor before Ubl sank back-to-back shots for a 58-33 lead with 7:00 left in the third.
Culbertson hit a trey 2 minutes later to push the Pride out to a 26-point lead.
Lewis-Clark State trimmed the deficit to 18 points later in the quarter, but Michels and Culbertson went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the final minute as the Pride took a 71-49 lead into the final period.
Sarah Mehlhausen scored 17 points to pace Lewis-Clark State.
Clarke outrebounded the Warriors, 44-29, and made 21 of 23 free-throw attempts.
