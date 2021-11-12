Dubuque Hempstead sophomores Keelee Leitzen and Julia Gehl earned elite all-state accolades in cross country from the Iowa Association of Track Coaches for the second consecutive season this week.
The elite all-state teams include the runners who posted the 15 fastest times, regardless of class, at the state meet late last month in Fort Dodge. The association also recognizes the top 15 runners in each class as being all-state.
Leitzen ran a 5K time of 18:24.7 for fifth place in Class 4A and seventh overall among the four classes, while Gehl posted an 18:30.2 to finish sixth in Class 4A and eighth overall. They also made the 15-runner Class 4A all-state team after leading the Mustangs to the first team championship in program history.
Class 4A state champion Addison Dorenkamp, a sophomore from West Des Moines Valley, repeated as an elite all-state team member and posted a 17:55.2 for the fastest time of the meet. Her time was 17.5 seconds faster than Class 3A state champion Paityn Noe, of Ballard, for the top spot.
Dubuque Senior sophomore Leah Klapatauskas also earned all-state honors in 4A. She finished 15th in 19:13.8 in leading the Rams to a ninth-place team placing.
Western Dubuque senior Lilly Boge and sophomore Alyssa Klein earned first-team honors in Class 3A after leading the Bobcats to a fourth-place team finish. Boge placed 10th in 19:31.0, and Klein took 14th in 19:36.1. They were joined on the Class 3A all-state team by Wahlert senior Ellie Meyer, who ran a 19:36.8 to finish 15th and lead the Golden Eagles to a 14th-place team finish.
Bellevue Marquette senior Holly Beauchamp earned first-team all-state accolades in Class 1A. She finished 14th in 20:12.4.
Hempstead senior Derek Leicht earned a spot on the Class 4A boys all-state team by placing 15th in 16:12.9. He led the Mustangs to a seventh-place team finish.
Western Dubuque senior Eli Naumann placed sixth in Class 3A with a 16:11.1 to earn all-state honors. He led the Bobcats to eighth place in the team standings.
The Class 1A boys all-state team included Bellevue sophomore Payton Griebel and Maquoketa Valley seniors Cy Huber and Nolan Ries. Griebel placed fifth in 16:40.7 in leading the Comets to sixth place in the team race, while Huber ran a 16:56.8 for ninth place and Ries took 12th in 16:59.7 for the state runner-up Wildcats.
Jackson Heidesch, a junior from West Des Moines Dowling, fronted the boys elite all-state team after winning the Class 4A title in 15:24.4. Iowa City West senior Alex McKane ran second in 15:30.6 as the top four finishers came from Class 4A.
Six area runners earned spots on the Iowa Association of Track Coaches academic all-state team. To qualify, a runner must be a senior, carry at least a 3.8 grade point average, score at least 28 on the ACT, qualify for state or place in the top 30 at the state qualifying meet, and have their school be a member of the IATC.
Wahlert’s Carter Hancock and Senior’s Cole Oftedahl made the 41-member boys academic all-state team. Beauchamp and Marquette teammate Allison Kettman, as well as Senior’s Emma Chambers and Jayda Gooch, earned the honor on the 25-runner girls squad.