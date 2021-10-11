The University of Dubuque women’s golf team soared into first place at the American Rivers Conference tournament lead on Sunday afternoon in Ames, Iowa.
After shooting a first-round 329 on Saturday, the Spartans sat in third place. They responded Sunday by shooting the lowest round of the tournament, a 306, to take the lead by 11 strokes over Central College.
Brooke Bunjes shares first place with Wartburg’s Ashley DeLong at 12-over-par 154, while Madison Bowers is in third at 15-over-par. Kaylee O’Donnell is tied for sixth at plus-18, Megan Gile is tied for 13th at plus-22, and Morgan Hawkins is tied for 22nd at plus-30.
Loras’ Mallory Gardner is tied for 19th place at plus-29. Loras has an incomplete team score.
Whitewater wins WIAC — At Reedsburg, Wis.: The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater shot a 54-hole 958 and claimed its fifth straight title at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic meet at Reedsburg Country Club. UW-La Crosse place second with 969 strokes, and UW-Platteville was sixth with 1,051.
UW-Stout’s Abbey Filipiak secured medalist honors in the 69-player field with a 230. UW-Platteville’s Markie Ash finished third with a 236, while Emily Veenhuis finished 30th for the Pioneers.
MEN’S SOCCER
UW-Platteville 2, Concordia Wisconsin 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Pioneers extended their unbeaten streak to nine at Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium. The Pioneers, who currently sit first in the nation in shots on goal per game and second nationally in shots per game, piled up 25 shots against the Falcons’ four. Eleven fell on goal for UW-Platteville while Concordia Wisconsin failed to place one shot on goal.
The Pioneers jumped to an early 2-0 lead courtesy of sophomore Jack Gentilli. He scored his first goal of the day unassisted in the 21st minute and then knocked in another with an assist from freshman Clayton Mobile in the 26th minute.