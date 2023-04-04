The Dubuque Dolphins Swim Team finished third overall as a team at the 2023 YMCA North Central YMCA Regional Swim Meet, held March 17-19 in Des Moines.
The Dolphins qualified 30 swimmers in the three-day meet. In total, 519 athletes representing 38 teams from three states took part in this year's event. The Dolphins are coached by Kathy Stierman, Nate Hall and Jennifer Drayna and set several club records over the course of the weekend.
The 8-and-under boys finished first in two relays: the 100 medley relay (1:22.42) with Fitz Runde, Emmett Jedlicka, Hugo Stanton, and Makoa Weber; and the 100 free relay (1:09.52). Makoa Weber earned gold in the 8U 50 butterfly (42.04).
Recommended for you
In 8 and under girls, Clara Fry swam four individual events and won gold in the 25 free (15.07), 50 breaststroke (47.180, 25 backstroke (17.85), and 50 butterfly (39.06).
In the 9-10 girls age group, Malin Thier earned gold in the 100 breaststroke (1:25.60). Evelyn Ward swam seven individual events and was a regional champ in six of them. Ward set six new team records in the 100 free (1:02.53), previously held by Nicole Wolbers (1:03.01) 1987; 50 backstroke (33.49), previously held by Emily Weig (34.59) 2004; 100 IM (1:14.08), previously held by Mary Cherba (1:15.75) 1986); 200 free (2:18.78) was held by Carrie Li (2:25.48) 2006; 50 fly (30.98), previously held by Anne Packard (31.50) 1977; and the 100 backstroke (1:15.74). Ward was also the winner of the high point trophy in the 9-10 girls’ division at the North Central Regional Meet.
Other medal winners from the regional meet were:
8U Emmett Jedlicka earned silver in the 50 butterfly. Fitz Runde earned three bronze medals in the 100 free, 50 backstroke and 25 free. Makoa Weber earned bronze in the 25 butterfly. The 8U 200 Free Relay earned silver with Emmet Jedlicka, Hugo Stanton, Fitz Runde and Makoa Weber.
In the 9-10 division, Malin Thier finished second in the 100 free and 100 IM, and was third in the 50 free and 50 breaststroke. The 10U 200 free relay earned silver and the 400 free relay earned bronze with Clara Fry, Malin Their, Estella Cue, and Evelyn Ward.
In the boys 10U, the 200 medley relay took third place with Fitz Runde, Cooper Hillebrand, Will McNamara, and Oliver Stanton. The 200 free relay earned bronze with Emmett Jedlicka, Oliver Stanton, Copper Hillebrand, and Will McNamara. The 400 free relay finished third with Noah Tracy, Oliver Stanton, Cooper Hillebrand, and Will McNamara.
In the 13-14 division, Duncan Freund captured third in the 100 freestyle and 200 breaststroke. The 200 medley relay earned silver with Molly Snyder, Elaina Tucker, Amia Yaklich, and Rebecca Roling. Bringing home silver and a new team record in the 400 free relay (3:59.41) and a silver medal were Molly Snyder, Rebecca Roling, Amia Yaklich and Elaina Tucker. The record was previously held by Anna Kalb, Brianna Heer, Molly Strohmeyer, and Ariana Yaklich (4:08.45) in 2018. The 400 free medley earned bronze with Molly Snyder, Elaina Tucker, Amia Yaklich, and Rebecca Roling.
In the 15-21 boys, the 1,000 freestyle record was set by Dustin Coyle (10:28.20), previously held by Joshua Rush (11:23.85) 2019. Reece Drew earned silver in the 100 butterfly. The 400 Girls Medley Relay earned bronze with Grace Coyle, Kelly Snyder, Evelyn Hall, and Taylor Borgerding. The 400 boys medley relay and 200 free relay earned bronze with Dustin Coyle, Duncan Freund, Walter Freund, and Reece Drew.
Other top-five finishers for the Dolphins were:
In the 8U age group: Emmett Jedlicka finished fourth in the 100 IM and fifth in the 100 free and 25 fly. Fitz Runde was fourth in the 50 fly and fifth in the 100 IM. Hugo Stanton was fourth in the 25 fly. Makoa Weber was fourth in the 50 backstroke.
In the 9-10 age group: 10U boys 400 free relay finished fourth with Cooper Hillebrand, Oliver Stanton, Fitz Runde, and Hugo Stanton. Malin Thier was fourth in the 200 free and 50 fly.
In the 13-14 age group: Rebecca Roling finished fifth in the 50 freestyle. Molly Snyder was fourth in the 400 IM (5:14.31), which is a new Dubuque Dolphins team record. Elaina Tucker was fifth in the 400 IM. The 200 Free Relay was fourth with Rebecca Roling, Elaina Tucker, Molly Snyder and Amia Yaklich.
Duncan Freund was fifth in the 500 free and 100 breaststroke.
15-21 age group: Girls 200 Medley Relay finished fourth with Grace Coyle, Kelly Snyder, Evie Hall, and Taylor Borgerding.
.
Grace Coyle was fifth in the 200 breaststroke. Evie Hall was fifth in the 100 fly. Kelly Snyder was fourth in the 500 free and 100 breaststroke. Jessie Then was fourth in the 200 breaststroke and fifth in the 200 back. Reece Drew was fourth in the 50 free.
Kyle Powers will be representing the Dolphins in the 100 Freestyle (48.04) at the National YMCA Swim Meet in Greensboro, N.C., on April 3-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.