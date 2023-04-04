The Dubuque Dolphins Swim Team finished third overall as a team at the 2023 YMCA North Central YMCA Regional Swim Meet, held March 17-19 in Des Moines.

The Dolphins qualified 30 swimmers in the three-day meet. In total, 519 athletes representing 38 teams from three states took part in this year's event. The Dolphins are coached by Kathy Stierman, Nate Hall and Jennifer Drayna and set several club records over the course of the weekend.

