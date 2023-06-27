Beckman Catholic moved up one spot in the final Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Class 2A rankings.
The Trailblazers were ranked No. 3 in the final IHSBCA rankings released Monday, with rival Cascade clocking in at No. 7 for the second consecutive week.
Western Dubuque retained its season-long ranking at No. 1 in Class 3A while Dubuque Wahlert moved up one spot to No. 7. West Delaware was among the teams receiving votes in the 3A poll.
Beckman (19-8, 11-1 River Valley Conference North Division) closes the regular season on Wednesday at Marion before opening the 2A district tournament on July 5.
Cascade (17-8, 8-2 RVC North) has won four straight and still has six regular-season games remaining before its July 5 postseason opener.
Western Dubuque (27-7, 18-5 Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division) has won 11 of its last 13 games.
Wahlert (22-10, 14-7 MVC Mississippi Division) has won eight of its last nine games.
West Delaware (19-9, 13-3 WaMaC Conference East Division) is tied with Solon atop the WaMaC East standings after winning five of its last six games and will face the Spartans in a critical doubleheader today in Manchester.
Dubuque Senior 7-5, Linn-Mar 4-2 — At Marion, Iowa: Jon Wille went 2-for-2 to support winning pitcher Alex Kirman in the opener, and Kirman went 3-for-4 in the second game as the Rams swept the Lions.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 13-6, Dubuque Hempstead 10-2 — At Core Field: Justin Potts, Jonny Muehring and Tyler Loso had three hits apiece in the opener, Potts scored three runs and Muehring and Curt Saunders Jr. drove in three apiece, but the Mustangs dropped a pair against the Hawks.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 8-1, Western Dubuque 6-2 — At Farley, Iowa: Brayden Delaney drove in both runs in the second game as the Bobcats salvaged a split with the Saints. Caleb Klein was 3-for-3 with a double, triple and two runs scored in the first game for Western Dubuque.