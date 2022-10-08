Wahlert Vs. Waukon Football
Wahlert Catholic's Ryan Brosius runs the ball during their football game against Waukon in the Rock Bowl at Loras College in Dubuque on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

 Stephen Gassman

Dubuque Wahlert had a postseason berth on the line Friday night, and the Golden Eagles wasted little time in clinching it.

The Eagles scored 28 points in the first quarter and never looked back, building a 49-0 lead by halftime and blitzing Oelwein, 63-6, in Oelwein, Iowa.

