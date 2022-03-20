The No. 22-ranked Loras College baseball team parlayed a seven-run second inning into an 11-6 victory over Cornell College on Sunday afternoon in Mount Vernon, Iowa.
Dylan Pardoe went 3-for-5 with an RBI, while Dakota Church, Max Cullen, Daniel Rogers, Joe Egan and Max McCallum had two hits apiece in the 13-hit outburst for Loras, which remained undefeated at 16-0. Church drove in a pair of runs, while Luke Fennelly, Cullen, Rogers, Chris Constantino and McCallum added single RBIs.
Matt Jeter, Davis Pasco and Ethan Peters pitched three innings each for the Duhawks and combined for 11 strikeouts while scattering 10 hits.
Dubuque 9-3, Marian 7-2 – At Dubuque: Joe Unger went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, while Hunter Martindale and Kellen Mitchell had two hits apiece and Jake Cekander drove in a pair in the opener. Dubuque Hempstead grad Derek Hardin earned the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
In the second game, Max Snowden’s base hit up the middle in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Spartans a walk-off win. Kyle Radi had a pair of hits, and Mitch Pomeroy and Mitchell drove in runs in support of hurlers Aidan Elfering and Jake Cekander, who struck out six apiece and scattered four hits each.
Clarke 11-7, Graceland 0-1 – At Lamoni, Iowa: Dubuque Senior grad Johnny Blake set a school record with 16 strikeouts while allowing one run on five hits in the second game of the Heart of America Conference sweep. Victor Lara went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead the offense, while Hayden Siebers added a pair of hits.
In the opener, Bubba Thompson went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, and Cascade native Bryce Simon went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in the first inning. Jake Fiorito allowed three hits in six innings, and River Ridge (Ill.) grad Tayden Patterson pitched the seventh to close the win. Clarke is 7-1 in league play after two series.
SOFTBALL
William Penn 4-4, Clarke 1-2 – At Oskaloosa, Iowa: Leah Gray hit an RBI triple for the Pride in the opener, and Lily King and Abby Archer delivered RBI doubles in the second game for Clarke (6-8, 0-2 Heart).
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, North Park 1 – At Loras: Dorian Fiorenza floored 16 kills, and Patrick Mahoney added 10 kills in the Duhawks’ 25-20, 21-25, 25-15, 25-22 victory. Joe Horn put up 44 assists, while Corey Mayotte had 13 digs and Cameron Menini had 12 digs.
MEN’S TENNIS
Spartans fall twice – At Dubuque: Milan Zivkoric won both matches at No. 1 singles, but Dubuque dropped a 5-4 decision to Buena Vista and a 7-2 decision to Nebraska Wesleyan. Dubuque Senior grad Josh Huseman had a singles win and a doubles win for the Spartans.
Duhawks sweep – At Loras: The Duhawks blanked Buena Vista, 9-0, and edged Nebraska Wesleyan, 5-4, in a pair of American Rivers Conference home matches.