Dubuque Hempstead landed three first-team selections on the all-Mississippi Valley Conference wrestling teams released on Monday.
Mustangs head coach Chuck Haas and staff were named the Valley Division’s Coaching Staff of the Year.
Mitchell Pins (Fr., 106), Evan Bratten (Fr., 120) and JoJo Lewis (Jr., 220) all earned first team in the Valley for Hempstead. Teammates Mitchell Murphy (Fr., 113), Dawson Fish (So., 126), Gable Brooks (Sr., 132), Kyrie Tate (Sr., 138) and Josiah Schaetzle (Jr., 160) received second-team nods.
Also in the Valley, Dubuque Senior’s Seth Connolly (So., 138) earned second team, while teammates Alex Kirman (So., 113) and Cohen Pfohl (Jr., 285) were honorable mention.
In the Mississippi Division, Western Dubuque had Greyson Gardner (Sr., 182) and Evan Surface (Sr., 195) make the first team; Trayton Kurimski (Sr., 152), Nevin Pins (Jr., 160) and Dakota Hoffman (Sr., 220) land on second team; and Maddox Bries (So., 126), Johnny Francois (Sr., 138), Drew Burds (Fr., 145) and Logan Massey (Jr., 170) earn honorable mention.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Cascade 51, Iowa City Regina 31 — At Cascade, Iowa: Cole McDermott scored 14 points and Cass Hoffman added 11 as the Cougars (9-13) used a 28-12 run over the second and third quarters to pull away from Regina (6-16) in a Class 2A district opener. Cascade advanced to Thursday’s district semifinals at Williamsburg (20-2).
Dyersville Beckman 54, Tipton 33 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Padraig Gallagher dropped 24 points as the Trailblazers (12-10) cruised in their Class 2A district opener. Beckman advanced to Thursday’s district semifinals at West Branch (12-9).
Edgewood-Colesburg 72, Central Elkader 30 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings (19-3) blasted Central in their Class 1A district opener and will host Lansing Kee in Thursday’s semifinals.
Turkey Valley 43, Clayton Ridge 41 -- At Fairbank, Iowa: Clayton Ridge (16-6) was upset in the Class 1A district opener to close its season.
Scales Mound 86, River Ridge 45 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Class 1A top-ranked Hornets (28-2) closed an undefeated run in conference play behind Benjamin Vandigo’s 22 points. Zayden Ellsworth and Ben Werner chipped in 16 points each for Scales Mound.
Stockton 73, West Carroll 17 -- At Stockton, Ill.: Ian Broshous scored 20 points to power the Blackhawks to the lopsided victory.
Warren 61, Pearl City 34 -- At Warren, Ill.: The Warriors blitzed out to a 36-15 lead by halftime in the runaway victory.
Prairie du Chien 52, Viroqua 50 -- At Viroqua, Wis.: Owen Oldenburg drilled the game-winner with 2 seconds remaining to lift the Blackhawks on the road.
Platteville 68, Cassville 60 -- At Cassville, Wis.: The Hillmen grinded past the Comets for a hard-earned non-conference triumph.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Galena 57, Fulton 18 — At Lanark, Ill.: Gracie Furlong and Addie Hefel scored 14 points apiece as the Pirates dispatched Fulton in their Illinois Class 1A regional semifinal. Galena advanced to Thursday’s regional final to face the winner of today’s semifinal between Lanark Eastland and Morrison.
Barneveld 53, Benton 42 -- At Benton, Wis.: Jocelyn Cummins exploded for 21 points, but the Zephyrs fell short of Barneveld.
Cuba City 60, Potosi/Cassville 50 -- At Potosi, Wis.: The Cubans held off the co-op for the road victory.
Lancaster 47, Black Hawk 40 -- At Lancaster, Wis.: The Flying Arrows held off Black Hawk.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 78, Luther 63 — At Lillis AWC: Sami Martin scored 20 points as the Duhawks (17-6, 11-3 American Rivers Conference) topped the Norse.