Regular season champion University of Dubuque landed a league-high seven players on the all-American Rivers Conference men’s soccer team on Thursday.
In his 12th year at the helm, A-R-C coach of the year Brad Johnson, along with assistants Thomas Corcoran and Colby Gay, guided the Spartans to their second league title in program history with a 6-1-1 record. UD owned the top goals against average (.720), giving up just six goals in eight matches. On the offensive end, Dubuque netted 21 goals, good for second in the league. This marked the first time Dubuque earned Coaching Staff of the Year honors.
Dubuque goalkeeper Brandon White, a senior from Minooka, Ill., earned the Defensive MVP award. White became the first player to receive Defensive MVP honors for the Spartans. Playing 750 minutes in goal throughout eight conference matches, he owned the top A-R-C goals against average at .720. He also owned a league-best four shutouts and tied for first in goals allowed with six. His .727 save percentage finished third-best in the conference.
Dubuque’s other first-team selections included Axel Aaman, a junior midfielder from Taeby, Sweden; Mathias Ericsson, a sophomore forward from Stockholm, Sweden; Darren Gray, a freshman defender from Hawthorn Woods, Ill.; Joel Johansson, a sophomore forward from Malmo, Sweden; Glorie Luwara, a junior forward from Rock Island, Ill.; and Lucas Von Braun, a sophomore midfielder from Stockholm, Sweden.
Loras College landed four first-teamers: Michael Brandt, a sophomore defender from Ankeny, Iowa; Patrick Clancy, a sophomore defender from Chicago; Tigrio Huerta, a senior forward from Delavan, Wis.; and Kevin Kucaba, a junior midfielder from St. Charles, Ill.
The honorable mention list included Dubuque’s Daniel Bacskai, a senior midfielder from Herrenberg, Germany; and Loras’ Kyler Donovan, a junior defender from Mount Horeb, Wis.