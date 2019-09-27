Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA
CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE (2-2) at DUBUQUE SENIOR (3-1)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Cedar Rapids Prairie won, 42-20
Outlook — Senior appeared back in the Iowa Associated Press Class 4A poll this week with four points following its third straight win. The Rams open district play against a 2018 playoff team that has lost two straight. Controlling the clock with a consistent rushing attack and sprinkling in a few big plays could be the winning recipe for Senior — which needs to find a way to contain a Hawks rushing attack that averages 8.4 yards per carry.
TH prediction — Cedar Rapids Prairie 35, Senior 28
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (2-2) AT CEDAR FALLS (4-0)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Cedar Falls won, 39-0
Outlook — The Mustangs are coming off a victory last week in which they ran for six touchdowns, but moving the football won’t be as easy as against the Class 4A No. 2-ranked Tigers, who have registered consecutive wins against ranked opponents. Cedar Falls averages 6.9 yards per play, a full yard more than Hempstead. The Mustangs average 6.3 yards per rush.
TH prediction — Cedar Falls 42, Hempstead 14
WESTERN DUBUQUE (4-0) at DUBUQUE WAHLERT (2-2)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370, KDST-FM 99.3
Last year — Western Dubuque won, 63-27
Outlook — Wahlert is much improved this season and is looking to register a second statement win this season. However, the Class 3A No. 1-ranked Bobcats have proven to be tough both on offense and defense. Wahlert could stay competitive early in this one, but expect the Bobcats to pull away.
TH prediction — Western Dubuque 42, Wahlert 17
NORTH CEDAR (3-1) AT CASCADE (1-3)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Cascade won, 47-19
Outlook — The Cougars ran into the buzzsaw of Class 2A top-ranked Waukon last week, while the Knights are winners of three in a row after dropping their opener. Colby Holmes is averaging 5 yards per carry for the Cougars and the running game will be a key to victory. The Knights get it done through the air, as three receivers have more than 100 yards on the year.
TH prediction — North Cedar 17, Cascade 16
MAQUOKETA VALLEY (0-4) AT EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG (3-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Ed-Co won, 21-7
Outlook — The Class A No. 7-ranked Vikings suffered a heartbreaking loss at North Linn last week, with a goal line stand by the Lynx costing Ed-Co. The Vikings should recover nicely with a big win on homecoming, as Keegan Hansel has rushed for 526 yards and six touchdowns on the year as is primed for more.
TH prediction — Edgewood-Colesburg 42, Maquoketa Valley 14
ILLINOIS
EAST DUBUQUE (2-2, 0-1) AT ORANGEVILLE (2-2, 1-1)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. on Saturday
Radio — WFPS-FM 92.1
Last year — East Dubuque won, 39-27
Outlook — The Warriors are eager to return to the win column after a 2-0 start has turned into two straight losses. The Broncos are also coming off a loss last week. Both teams have played Ashton-Franklin Center this season, as the Warriors won at home, 26-0, and the Broncos earned a 41-14 victory on the road. This looks like a tossup, but the Warriors might play with a little more urgency.
TH prediction — East Dubuque 28, Orangeville 21
WISCONSIN
LANCASTER (6-0, 3-0) at CUBA CITY (1-4, 1-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — wglr.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Lancaster is rolling to the tune of 38.4 points per game and has already run for 1,470 yards and 24 touchdowns. The Cubans have struggled this season and are averaging just 11 points per game. Cuba City will need to put together its best performance of the season to knock off the Flying Arrows.
TH prediction — Lancaster 42, Cuba City 13
BLACK HAWK/WARREN (5-0, 2-0) at RIVER RIDGE (4-1, 2-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Black Hawk won, 52-7
Outlook — Black Hawk/Warren, the reigning WIAA Division 7 state champ, has allowed just 32 points in its first four games. The Warriors, meanwhile, average 34.4 points and have run for nearly 1,800 yards. River Ridge is in the midst of a strong season and is averaging 35.2 points per game, including 1,215 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground. A River Ridge victory could throw the Six Rivers up for grabs.
TH prediction — Black Hawk/Warren 48, River Ridge 20
SOUTHWESTERN (3-2, 2-0) at BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG (4-1, 2-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — superhits106.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Southwestern has outscored its opponents, 72-11, in its first two conference games so far this season, but is averaging just 19 points per game for the season. Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg has already registered two shutouts this season. This one will likely be decided by the defenses.
TH prediction — Benton/Scales Mound 24, Southwestern 22
Season records (Last week in parentheses)
O’Neill: 22-6 (6-1)
Ortman: 12-5 (3-1)