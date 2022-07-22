The University of Iowa announced Thursday that a third football game has sold out.
The program originally announced on Wednesday that home games against Iowa State (Sept. 10) and Michigan (Oct. 1) had sold out, but updated that a day later to add the Nov. 12 game against Wisconsin to the list.
The Hawkeyes’ game against rival Iowa State is scheduled for a 3 p.m. kickoff on Big Ten Network. Start times and television broadcast information for the games against Michigan and Wisconsin have not yet been announced.
While standard tickets are no longer available for those games through the university, there are still a limited number of hospitality ticket packages available through hawkeyesports.com/tickets.
The cheapest tickets available on StubHub for the Iowa State game were selling for $168 on Thursday afternoon. The cheapest ticket for the Michigan game — Iowa’s annual America Needs Farmers Black and Gold Spirit Game — was $167, while tickets for Wisconsin were selling for as little as $79.
The game against Wisconsin is Iowa’s Military Appreciation Black Out Game.
There are still limited tickets available for Iowa’s other four home games.
There are fewer than 3,000 tickets remaining for the Sept. 3 season opener against South Dakota. Less than 2,000 tickets are available for the regular-season finale against Nebraska (Nov. 25), and there are fewer than 1,000 tickets left for games against Nevada (Sept. 17) and the Oct. 29 homecoming game against Northwestern.
The Hawkeyes have sold out of season tickets, student tickets, the Fight for Iowa mobile passes and mini plans.
StubHub does have 15 season ticket packages for sale, ranging in price from $800 to $2,975 per ticket.
