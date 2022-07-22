The University of Iowa announced Thursday that a third football game has sold out.

The program originally announced on Wednesday that home games against Iowa State (Sept. 10) and Michigan (Oct. 1) had sold out, but updated that a day later to add the Nov. 12 game against Wisconsin to the list.

