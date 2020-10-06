Will Coohey’s performance on Monday was proof that the Dubuque Wahlert sophomore is cool under pressure on a big stage.
Thanks to his score leading the way, the stage is about to get much bigger.
Coohey fired a 4-over par 76 to finish third overall at an Iowa Class 4A district meet at Glynns Creek Golf Course in Long Grove, Iowa, powering the Golden Eagles to a 321 team score and runner-up finish to qualify for the Iowa state meet this weekend.
“His last two rounds, he was in a little bit of a funk,” Wahlert coach Dan Mulligan said. “This is just a testament to Will’s character. He’s a fighter with that never-give-up attitude. It was a special time for him to play some special golf.”
After missing the state cut last fall, the Golden Eagles are back at state this Friday and Saturday at Des Moines Golf & Country Club.
“I was going through a slump last week, and to be able to bounce back over these last two rounds really feels good,” Coohey said. “Just being a sophomore, it feels amazing to compete with the level of competition there, some of the best players in the state, and finish third overall. I’m just happy that I could score low for the team and we’re going to give it a run this weekend.”
While Coohey stood out — tying with defending 4A state champ Dillon Burr of Linn-Mar and closing two strokes behind district champ Joe Hammer of Ottumwa — the whole Wahlert lineup was impressive.
“Just ecstatic,” Mulligan said. “We got through nine holes and every guy had a chance to score for us. There’s nothing more you could ask for as a coach. They fought hard on a very windy day. I’m so proud of them and the onus is on them. They earned it and I couldn’t be happier for them.”
The Eagles’ four scorers placed in the top 27 out of 83 golfers, led by Coohey. He was followed by junior Nick Splinter in 12th with a 79 and senior Ben Vaassen in 14th with an 80. Freshman Charlie Becker rounded out the scorecard in 27th with an 80, while junior Alex Link also shot 80 and was 28th.
“What you want as a coach is for these players to get recognition for all their hard work,” Mulligan said. “But you feel for other teams that weren’t able to make it. That’s why we’re so excited, because we could just as easily be on the other end. So we’re very grateful and happy.”
While just a sophomore, Coohey has learned from his teammates all season and believes it’s only made him better.
“Absolutely 100 percent it makes me better,” Coohey said. “Playing with these guys after school every day, it not only makes me a better golfer, but a better person. They’ve taught me so much about the game and how to ground out a good score. It’s an honor to play alongside these guys.”
Western Dubuque placed fifth in the standings with a 331 and didn’t advance any players to state. Davis Stelzer finished sixth overall with a 77, and placed third among players not on a state-qualifying team — but only two such players advance to state.
Jax Stelzer closed his career in 15th place with an 80 for the Bobcats. Freshman Jackson Webber was 25th with an 85 and Max Naumann was 41st with an 89.
At Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque Senior finished eighth with a 342 and Dubuque Hempstead took 11th with a 350.
The Rams were led by Nate Obbink in 25th with an 82. Timmy Casey and Aidan Obermueller added 86s and Owen King chipped in an 88.
Wil Sigwarth fronted the Mustangs in 10th with a 79, and just missed the state cut by finishing third out of players not on a state-qualifying team. Curt Saunders had an 86, while Nate Kaesbauer shot a 90 and Cole Ramler added a 95.