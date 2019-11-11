MADISON, Wis. — For a handful of years, the winner of the Iowa-Wisconsin football game won the Big Ten Conference’s West Division.
With three games left in the regular season, that might not be the case for the second consecutive season unless the rivals help each other out.
Wisconsin trails Minnesota by two games in the division and the rivals won’t meet until the final week of the regular season in Minneapolis.
“We’ve got to make sure we’re on,” Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor said after running for 250 yards in No. 16-ranked Wisconsin’s 24-22 victory over No. 18 Iowa on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. “It’s November and everyone is going to try to be at their best, and you’ve got to make sure that you’re able to play for 60 minutes.”
Even three games out, Iowa still has a chance to get back to Indianapolis.
“Mathematically we still could,” Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said. “I haven’t burned much energy on it, but it still could happen. We’ve got to get back on our feet and win the next one.”
Wisconsin (7-2, 4-2) needs its rival to rebound in order to put itself back atop the division. Iowa (6-3, 3-3) hosts Minnesota (9-0, 6-0) this weekend.
The Badgers play at Nebraska (4-5, 2-4) this weekend before hosting Purdue (4-6, 3-4). Minnesota plays at last-place Northwestern (1-8, 0-7) on Nov. 23 before the showdown against Wisconsin on Nov. 30.
Minnesota will be favored to beat Northwestern, which means Wisconsin needs the Hawkeyes to beat the Gophers this weekend to keep the Badgers alive for a trip to Indy.
Just don’t expect Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst to be watching the scoreboard.
“I’m going to worry about us,” Chryst said to a chorus of laughs.
While Iowa is still mathematically alive, it would take a borderline miracle for the Hawkeyes to represent the West in the conference championship game in Indianapolis.
Iowa needs to regroup and hand Minnesota its first loss, beat resurgent Illinois (6-4, 4-3) and then close the season with a win at Nebraska.
The Hawkeyes also need Minnesota to lose its final three games and have Wisconsin lose to Nebraska and Purdue and beat the Gophers.
“Anything can happen,” Iowa running back Toren Young said. “We signed up to play all the games on our schedule no matter what the implications are or the outcomes.”
Hawkeyes just miss — Iowa had a chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, but quarterback Nate Stanley was stopped short running a keeper up the middle on the potential tying two-point conversion with 3 minutes and 12 seconds remaining.
Stanley said the play was installed on Tuesday as the go-to conversion play if needed.
“I felt like it was there. Our offensive line did a good job,” he said. “That guy was the one guy that we couldn’t get. Unfortunately, he got me. I don’t know how short it was, but just a little bit short.”
Badgers linebacker Chris Orr was there to make the stop and keep Wisconsin on top.
“I wasn’t expecting them to run that at all,” Orr said. “Prior to the snap I knew that was the ball game. We needed to stop them and we were going to win that ball game. I just ran in there and gave it all I got. We stuffed them and we got the (trophy).”
Iowa chose to kick deep and Wisconsin drove to the Hawkeyes’ 11-yard line before kneeling out the final minute.
“I think it says a lot when at the end of the game you get the ball back and you can finish it keeping the ball in your own hands,” Chryst said. “There’s a lot of work that went into that. It was big.”
Unhappy homecomings — Saturday’s game marked Stanley’s final start against his home state team, and his second collegiate appearance in his home state. Stanley, a senior from Menomonie, Wis., fell to 0-3 against the Badgers in his career.
He was understandably subdued when he was asked how much Saturday’s loss hurt.
“A bunch,” he replied. “You can’t really put it into words.”
Iowa’s Young is from the Madison area, having won a state championship for nearby Monona Grove. Young led the Hawkeyes with nine rushing attempts for 44 yards.
“We have a couple guys from Wisconsin on the team and it never was about coming home, it was just about the group of guys we have in the locker room and just going out and executing and trying to put ourselves in position to win,” he said. “It does not feel good to lose.”