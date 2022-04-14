Cameron Scott gathered a group of soccer players at midfield for a post-match huddle.
That isn’t abnormal.
What made it unusual is the fact that Scott is the coach of Dubuque Wahlert and the players were from crosstown rival Hempstead. Scott’s Golden Eagles had just defeated the Mustangs, 2-1, in a penalty kick shootout.
But Tuesday’s match was a special moment for Scott, the first-year head coach of the Golden Eagles. He was the Mustangs’ junior varsity coach last year.
It might be a weird spot to be coaching against players you considered yours just a year ago. But not for Scott, a native of Falkirk, Scotland, who played at the University of Dubuque.
“It makes me very happy. It makes me very happy to see how far they’ve come,” Scott said. “I spoke to a group, five or six of them at the end, and I had nothing but praise for them. I feel like their performance was absolutely amazing, and they can have no complaints, honestly. It’s just one of those things in the game of soccer, it can go either way. It obviously went our way on the night. When it had to, it went our way. For most of the game it was going their way even though it might not seem like it.”
Scott also coached a number of players with the Dubuque Soccer Club, adding to his familiarity with the opponent. He and several Hemptead players conversed along the sideline near midfield at one point during the match — despite his pregame directive to players.
“That’s one thing I said to the guys, I said when the whistle starts, even though you’re best friends and you’ve known each other all your lives, they’re Hempstead and we’re Wahlert,” Scott said. “Play to the end. After the game you can be best friends again.”
Rams juggling goalkeepers — Jimmy Berna was set to start the season as Dubuque Senior’s starting goalkeeper for the second consecutive year before suffering an injury that left him temporarily on the bench.
His potential backup, Daniel Rothert, suffered a fractured wrist on a shot during a preseason scrimmage.
Suddenly, a Rams team that reached the Iowa Class 3A substate finals last year had no one to cover the goal.
Griffin Dement-Graham volunteered.
“It’s an interesting situation to say the least,” Senior coach Kevin Noonan said. “Jimmy Berna, you go from having a top-five goalie in the state to a freshman who really doesn’t have much experience goalkeeping at this level. It’s definitely a drop off in terms of that experience, however the attitude Griffin’s brought to playing goalie, we just kind of asked somebody to volunteer and he stepped up to the plate. He’s still learning his craft and learning how to become a better goalie, but the enthusiasm and work rate he brings is unmatched. Even though there’s a drop off in that experience, I haven’t felt there’s a drop off in that quality.”
Dement-Graham made two saves in the Rams’ 11-3 victory over Western Dubuque on Tuesday at Dalzell Field. He has nine in three games for Senior, which is now 2-1.
“At the end (of Tuesday’s game) he had a pretty solid save where I think some goalies might overthink that or think it’s going wide and he just does the basic thing to whack it out,” Noonan said. “It’s not the most glorious save, but he got it out and that’s the most important thing.”
Noonan expects Berna to return to action later this season. Rothert is playing in the field with a cast.
Mustang girls take early lead — The Hempstead girls’ overtime win over Wahlert on Tuesday put the Mustangs in control of the chase for the city championship. But Hempstead will have to wait until its May 17 date with Senior to determine the title. Wahlert and Senior meet next Thursday at Clarke University’s Burrows Field.