A week after punching its ticket into the NCAA Division III national soccer tournament with a conference tournament title, the Loras men’s team kept on rolling on Saturday.
The Duhawks won their first-round contest, 2-1, over North Central (Ill.) in Northfield, Minn.
Loras advanced to meet host St. Olaf today at 1 p.m.
Reed Miklavcic continued his recent hot streak with goals at the 7:32 and 12:46 marks to stake the Duhawks to a 2-0 cushion early. Miklavcic has scored in the last four games and now has seven goals on the year, with five coming in the postseason.
All-conference goalkeeper Connor Fitzpatrick stopped five shots in net to preserve the Duhawk victory.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 114, Bethel 93 — At Marion, Ind.: The Pride (4-2) broke open a tie game at halftime, outscoring Bethel, 67-48, in the second half. Taylor Haase led Clarke with 30 points, while Nicole McDermott added 29 of her own. With the win, Clarke coach Courtney Boyd recorded her 100th career victory.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 103, Rockford 87 —At Loras AWC: Rowan McGowen led the Duhawks (2-0) with 18 points, Tyler Bass had 17, Ali Sabet scored 15, and Jackson Kolinski recored a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead Loras past Rockford at home.
Marian 88, Clarke 68 — At Kehl Center: Keith Johnson led Clarke with 21 points and Jordan Lake chipped in 14, but the Pride (3-2) fell at home.
UW-Platteville 77, Gustavus Adolphus 62 — At Platteville, Wis.: The No. 5-ranked Pioneers moved to 3-0 on the season behind a game-high 22 points from Quentin Shields. Kyle Tuma added 13 points and nine rebounds, while Logan Pearson had 13 points and seven rebounds for UW-P.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Grand View 31, Clarke 7 — At Dalzell Field: Cori Davis caught a 63-yard TD reception from Kenyon Williams, but No. 3-ranked Grand View was too much for the Pride, who closed the season at 1-10. Williams was 10-for-15 with 107 yards passing to lead Clarke offensively.
UW-Platteville 35, UW-Stout 28 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Pioneers (4-6, 3-4 WIAC) closed their season winning three of their last four games. Colin Schuetz threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns, and surpassed 3,000 passing yards for the season (3,315). His touchdown pass to Ben Wilson tied the game at 28 with 7:11 to play, then Evan Gates scored on a 1-yard run with 1:48 remaining to give the Pioneers the victory.
MEN’s CROSS COUNTRY
Freiburger 1st — At Rock Island, Ill.: Wartburg’s Joe Freiburger, a Holy Cross, Iowa native, was the top individual finisher (24:19.5) in leading his team to the team title (38) at the NCAA Division III Midwest Region Championships.
Ryan Harvey (24:53.6) placed 17th to lead Loras to fifth place (148). Tyler Cernohous (24:56.8) crossed in 23rd to pace UD, which finished 11th.
Pioneers 15th —At Colfax, Wis.: UW-Platteville placed 15th (456) at the Division III North Region Championships. Logan Bell led the Pioneers in 49th place (25:48).
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Parker wins — At Rock Island, Ill.: Clayton Ridge grad Kassie Parker (20:50.6) finished first at the Division III Midwest Region Championships to lead Loras to fourth in the team standings (163). Dubuque finished 23rd and was paced by Eliana Berry (25:10.4).
UW-P 15th — At Colfax, Wis.: The Pioneers (481) placed 15th at the Division III North Region Championships. Kaitlyn Galgon was Platteville’s top finisher in 39th (23:06.76).
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Spartans claim 3 titles — At Stoltz Sports Center: Carson Sauriol (133), Ridge Vlha (141), and Liam Corbet (165) won their weight class titles at the Jim Fox Invite.
Hawkeyes dominate — At Decorah, Iowa: The University of Iowa won seven of 10 weight classes at the Luther Open. UW-Platteville’s Tyler Hannah placed third at 197.