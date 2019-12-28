Iowa paid tribute to former coach Hayden Fry in the perfect possible way.
The Hawkeyes had themselves a high porch picnic in the Holiday Bowl.
Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette scored touchdowns three different ways in the first half, and No. 19-ranked Iowa beat No. 22 Southern California, 49-24, on Friday night in San Diego.
Iowa honored Fry, the longtime Hawkeyes coach who died on Dec. 17 at the age of 90, by removing the Tigerhawk logos from its helmets. It was only the third time since Fry introduced the now iconic image that the Hawkeyes removed the logo — following a precedent set by Fry and used twice in the 1990s.
Fry, a Texas native and inductee of the College Football Hall of Fame, led Iowa to three trips to the Holiday Bowl (2-0-1) and was enshrined in the Holiday Bowl Hall of Fame. He also led the Hawkeyes to three Big Ten championships and was the program’s winningest coach until former assistant and current coach Kirk Ferentz passed him in the 2018 season opener.
Iowa left the America Needs Farmers stickers on its helmets — another enduring part of Fry’s legacy — while adding a Bump decal in honor of former athletic director Bump Elliott, who hired Fry and several other notable coaches during his 21-year tenure. Elliott died on Dec. 7 at the age of 94.
Ferentz, an assistant under Fry for nine seasons, tied former Penn State coach Joe Paterno for fourth with his 162nd career victory as a member of the Big Ten.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, playing his final game for the Hawkeyes, completed 18 of 27 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns.
Stanley joined Ricky Stanzi as the only Iowa quarterbacks to win three bowl games, and was just the fifth Hawkeyes QB to start three bowl games, joining Chuck Long (2-2), Matt Sherman (2-1), Drew Tate (1-2) and Stanzi (3-0). It was Stanley’s 39th consecutive start (27-12).
Stanley finished his career second all-time among Iowa quarterbacks with 68 career touchdown passes. Only Long (74) had more. Receiver Tyrone Tracy capped the Hawkeyes’ 10-play, 75-yard opening possession with a 23-yard touchdown run.
USC quarterback Kedon Slovis threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Drake London near the end of the first quarter before Smith-Marsette handed the lead back to the Hawkeyes with a 6-yard TD run at the onset of the second quarter.
Slovis brought the Trojans even with a 16-yard scoring strike to Vavae Malepai midway through the second quarter, but the game turned in Iowa’s favor at that point.
Slovis completed 22 of 30 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns before leaving with an injury in the third quarter.
Smith-Marsette returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, and after the Iowa defense forced a Trojans punt, Stanley hit Smith-Marsette for a 12-yard touchdown and a 28-14 lead with 1:18 left in the opening half.
Chase McGrath converted a 32-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, then Stephen Carr ran for a 3-yard touchdown on the opening possession of the second half as USC cut Iowa’s lead to 28-24.
That was as close as the Trojans got.
The Hawkeyes moved 90 yards in 14 plays, melting 7:19 off the clock before Tyler Goodson ran in from the 1-yard line for a 35-24 lead midway through the third quarter.
Kristian Welch recovered a fumble at the USC 6-yard line early in the fourth quarter and Stanley connected with Brandon Smith for a 6-yard touchdown three plays later as Iowa took a 42-24 lead with 12:52 to play.
McGrath missed a 39-yard field goal with 5:12 to play that would have trimmed Iowa’s lead to 15 points.
Nick Niemann returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown with 1:43 left.
Iowa’s defense forced three turnovers.
Smith-Marsette finished with two receptions for 46 yards, two rushing attempts for 15 yards, and three kickoff returns for 142 yards. Goodson ran for 48 yards on 18 carries.
Junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa, in what could have been his final game for Iowa, registered three solo tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.