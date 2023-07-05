Steve Beck made quite the impression on the Dubuque bowling community as an elite-level competitor with two Big 10 championships on his Hall of Fame resume.
But, without question, the 69-year-old has been making an even bigger impact for his dedication to the next generation of bowlers.
The Iowa State USBC recently recognized Beck’s efforts in naming him its 2023 Volunteer of the Year.
“It’s getting harder and harder for me to be competitive to the point I was about 10 years ago, so now the happiness comes from getting kids involved in the sport and helping them get better,” Beck said. “Working with kids and coaching kids is something I’ve always loved to do. I want to see the kids do well, I want to see the sport grow, and I want to keep them interested in the sport.
“That’s why I do it. I sure as heck don’t do it for the money, because I don’t charge anything for myself. I never have and never will, and I don’t mind if you put that in the paper. For me, the reward is seeing the kids get better and enjoying the game.”
Beck has spent the past three years working with the Junior leagues at Round 2 in Peosta, Iowa, after nine in the same capacity at the now-closed Creslanes in Dubuque. During the first year post-pandemic, Beck created two unsanctioned leagues at newly opened Round 2 to get bowlers interested in the sport, then saw many of those bowlers join two new sanctioned leagues from the two trial short-season leagues from the previous season.
Beck and his wife, Stephanie, have also spent the past 15 years working with junior high and high school bowlers, teaching them the basics as if they were beginners to develop solid fundamentals.
His influence includes spare shooting, the art of hooking the ball, reviewing equipment and making recommendations based on an individual’s style and needs, adapting to different lane conditions and teaching bowlers to think for themselves. And he also spends time working with adult bowlers looking to improve their games.
A member of the Maquoketa Bowling Association Board in the 1990s and a past-president of that association, he has spent two years as a member of the Dubuque Hall of Fame board.
Beck works in the pro shop at Round 2 and has developed sanctioned and unsanctioned leagues to help grow the sport. His Junior leagues work around the schedules of athletes who also compete in football, soccer, softball and baseball.
“The most-rewarding part of the whole thing is watching kids grow up and do well with the local high school programs, and then go on to be really good bowlers as adults,” Beck said. “You want to get them interested, stay interested to the point where they want to get better. That’s our goal.”
The Iowa State USBC Volunteer of the Year caught him off guard. Bill Hall, of the Dubuque association, asked Stephanie Beck to compile Steve Beck’s resume, then submitted it on the down-low.
“I have to thank Steph and Bill and the state of Iowa for thinking of me as being worthy of such a great honor,” Steve Beck said. “I probably won’t make it into the state Hall of Fame, but this is as great as recognition as you can get.”