Steve Beck
Dubuque’s Steve Beck is the Iowa State USBC Volunteer of the Year.

 Contributed

Steve Beck made quite the impression on the Dubuque bowling community as an elite-level competitor with two Big 10 championships on his Hall of Fame resume.

But, without question, the 69-year-old has been making an even bigger impact for his dedication to the next generation of bowlers.

