Iowa has three weeks remaining in its regular season for the largest schools, just two for the smaller programs, and the playoff procedures vary from class to class.
Here is a capsule look at area teams and their roads to the Iowa playoffs:
CLASS 5A DISTRICT 3
Qualifying procedure — The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s ratings percentage index, which takes into account strength of schedule along with record, will be used to determine all 16 playoff qualifiers.
Already in — None
On the bubble — Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-0, .6497), Cedar Falls (4-2, .5646), Dubuque Senior (4-2, .5594), Dubuque Hempstead (3-3, .4915)
Already out — Davenport West (1-5, .3637), Muscatine (0-6, .3146)
Outlook — Senior is currently 13th in RPI and 5-4 should be good enough to get into the playoffs. The Rams can pick up their fifth win tonight against winless Muscatine, but still have a game at home against Pleasant Valley (4-2) and a trip to Cedar Falls remaining. Winning two of its final three would put Senior in position to potentially have a home playoff game. Hempstead, though, needs a little more work. The Mustangs have both Cedar Falls and top-ranked Kennedy remaining on their schedule and would need to beat at least one of them to reach that five-win threshold. There is a possibility that a 4-5 team could sneak into the playoffs, but it would be better not to leave it to chance.
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2
Qualifying procedure — The district champions and runners-up clinch playoff berths; the IHSAA’s RPI system will determine the remaining six at-large qualifiers.
Already in — None
On the bubble — Waverly-Shell Rock (5-1, 2-0), Decorah (4-2, 2-0), Western Dubuque (3-3, 1-1), Mason City (2-4, 1-1), Marion (1-5, 0-2), Waterloo East (1-5, 0-2)
Already out — None
Outlook — Decorah holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Western Dubuque, but the Bobcats have a key game next week against Waverly-Shell Rock that could shake up the district race. If Western Dubuque loses to the Go-Hawks, it would most likely have to rely on RPI to get in. The Bobcats are currently 20th at .5152. WD plays Waterloo East this week and finishes the season at Mason City. Winning both of those should put the Bobcats in position to earn one of the at-large berths.
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 3
Qualifying procedure — The district champions and runners-up clinch playoff berths; the IHSAA’s RPI system will determine the remaining six at-large qualifiers.
Already in — None
On the bubble — Independence (6-0, 2-0), West Delaware (5-1, 2-0), Charles City (3-3, 1-1), Hampton-Dumont (3-3, 1-1), Center Point-Urbana (2-4, 0-2), South Tama (1-5, 0-2)
Already out — None
Outlook — West Delaware is on track to make the postseason provided it wins the games it should, starting tonight against Hampton-Dumont. Next week’s trip to Independence will likely decide the district title. A win and two Charles City losses would clinch a top-two finish for West Delaware. The Hawks currently sit seventh in the RPI at .6563 and should be in position to qualify as a wild-card if they somehow fell outside the top two.
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 4
Qualifying procedure — The district champions and runners-up clinch playoff berths; the IHSAA’s RPI system will determine the remaining six at-large qualifiers.
Already in — None
On the bubble — Benton Community (5-1, 2-0), Davenport Assumption (4-2, 2-0), DeWitt Central (4-2, 1-1), Vinton-Shellsburg (2-4, 1-1), Mount Vernon (3-3, 0-2), Maquoketa 0-6, 0-2)
Already out — None
Outlook — Maquoketa’s only way into the postseason will be as a top-two finisher. But even if the Cardinals can beat Benton Community and Davenport Assumption in Weeks 8 and 9, it likely still wouldn’t be enough. A loss to Mount Vernon this week would officially eliminate the Cardinals. Maquoketa is 34th of 36 teams in RPI at .3325.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 4
Qualifying procedure — The top four teams in each district qualify for the playoffs, which begin in Week 9.
Already in — Waukon (5-1, 3-0)
On the bubble — North Fayette Valley (5-1, 2-1), La Porte City Union (3-3, 2-1), Dubuque Wahlert (1-5, 1-2), Oelwein (1-5, 1-2), Jesup (2-4, 0-3)
Already out — None
Outlook — Wahlert has just two games remaining in the regular season and both come against the teams the Golden Eagles are battling for the final playoff spot in the current standings. Wahlert lost to the top two teams in the district, but has a head-to-head tiebreaker over Union and could finish as high as third. Union’s final two games are against North Fayette Valley and Waukon. Wahlert hosts Oelwein this week before traveling to Jesup in the finale. The Eagles can clinch with a win and a Jesup loss to Waukon.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 4
Qualifying procedure — The top four teams in each district qualify for the playoffs, which begin in Week 9.
Already in — None
On the bubble — Dyersville Beckman (6-0, 3-0), MFL/Mar-Mac (5-1, 2-1), Waterloo Columbus (4-2, 2-1), Cascade (3-3, 1-2), Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-4, 1-2)
Already out — Postville (0-6, 0-3)
Outlook — Despite being undefeated, Beckman can’t officially claim its playoff spot yet because it could get caught by Sumner-Fredericksburg, its Week 7 opponent. If the Trailblazers win tonight, they can celebrate a playoff berth. A win over MFL/Mar-Mac in Week 8 would clinch the district championship. Cascade needs a Sumner-Fredericksburg loss to clinch at least a fourth-place finish. The Cougars visit MFL/Mar-Mac this week and will receive a forfeit victory over Postville that would clinch a playoff berth if Beckman beats Sumner-Fredericksburg.
CLASS A DISTRICT 4
Qualifying procedure — The top four teams in each district qualify for the playoffs, which begin in Week 9.
Already in — North Linn (6-0, 5-0)
On the bubble — East Buchanan (5-1, 3-1), South Winneshiek (2-4, 2-2), Clayton Ridge (3-3, 2-2), Starmont (2-4, 2-3), Bellevue (3-3, 1-3), Maquoketa Valley (1-5, 0-4)
Already out — None
Outlook — The easiest way for Clayton Ridge, Bellevue or Maquoketa Valley to reach the postseason is just to win its final two games, but even then they might still need a little help in a competitive district. Bellevue plays fellow bubble teams South Winneshiek and Clayton Ridge to end the season. The Comets would need to win both games and have two of South Winn, Clayton Ridge or Starmont lose another game to clinch. Clayton Ridge hosts East Buchanan this week and a win would be key for its playoff hopes. Maquoketa Valley closes against Starmont and North Linn. A loss to either would eliminate the Wildcats.
8-PLAYER DISTRICT 5
Qualifying procedure — The top four teams in each district qualify for the playoffs, which begin in Week 9.
Already in — Easton Valley (6-0, 5-0), Lansing Kee (6-0, 5-0)
On the bubble — Edgewood-Colesburg (4-2, 4-1), Wyoming Midland (3-4, 3-2), Springville (2-4, 2-3)
Already out — Central Elkader (2-4, 1-4), Central City (0-6, 0-5), Calamus-Wheatland (0-7, 0-5)
Outlook — The district’s final two playoff berths likely won’t be decided until the final week. If Ed-Co beats Easton Valley this week, or Midland in Week 8, the Vikings are in the playoffs. If Ed-Co loses consecutive games, the Vikings’ playoff hopes will likely be decided by a tiebreaker. Springville plays Elkader and Cal-Wheat in its final two games. Midland hosts Kee this week. As of now, the Vikings (12.0) hold a healthy advantage over Midland (3.4) and Springville (-6.0) in the 17-point tiebreaker that would decide playoff berths if head-to-head doesn’t settle it. Ed-Co has a win over Springville, which beat Midland.