A capsule look at this weekend’s United States Hockey League games:
DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (31-13-2-3) AT MUSKEGON (25-17-3-3)
When: 6:05 p.m. tonight and Saturday at Mercy Health Arena, Muskegon, Mich.
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: The teams have split the first four games in the seven-game series. Dubuque won twice at Muskegon on Oct. 29-30, and Muskegon won twice at Dubuque on Nov. 19-20. The Lumberjacks lead the series, however, by earning a standings point for a shootout loss. After this weekend, the teams meet one more time – April 8 at Dubuque.
Scouting Dubuque: The Eastern Conference-leading Fighting Saints pace the USHL with 197 goals scored and have five 20-goal scorers — Stephen Halliday (28), Connor Kurth (26), Jackson Hallum (25), Tristan Lemyre (22) and Kenny Connors (20). Davis Burnside (14), Nikita Borodayenko (13), Max Montes (12) and Mikey Burchill (11) give the Saints nine double-digit goal scorers … In a season loaded with milestone achievements, Halliday needs just three points to match Sean Farrell’s Tier I career scoring record of 195 points, established last season with Chicago … The Saints have extended the USHL’s longest active streak of above-.500 seasons to 12. They have never finished below .500 since returning to the USHL in 2010-11. Chicago has the next-longest streak at nine years, followed by Fargo at six and Tri-City at five … Dubuque owns the USHL’s longest active winning streak at seven games, while Tri-City is next at four … The Saints rank third in the USHL with a 23.4% success rate on the power play and second with an 84.1% success rate on the penalty kill. But, they’ve had the second-fewest power play opportunities at 154 and have the seventh-most shorthanded situations at 182 ... After this weekend, seven of the Saints final 11 regular-season games will take place at Mystique Community Ice Center, and the longest road trips will be to Green Bay and Des Moines.
Scouting Muskegon: The Lumberjacks have lost three straight games and have gone 3-7-0 in their last 10 ... Nine of the USHL’s 16 teams are above .500, and, of that group only Muskegon and Madison have allowed more goals than they’ve scored … The Lumberjacks rank ninth in the USHL with a 20.1% success rate on the power play and last on the penalty kill at 70.8%. They rank 11th with 174 power play opportunities and have been shorthanded 192 times, the third-most in the USHL … Quinn Hutson leads Muskegon with 26 goals and 60 points in 46 games. Joey Larson, with 51 points in 48 games, is the only other Lumberjacks regular to average at least one point per game ... Muskegon has used six goaltenders this season, including four who have played at least 13 games.