Loras College baseball coach Carl Tebon reached the 600-victory mark in his career on Saturday night, when the Duhawks defeated Concordia (Minn.), 12-4 and 7-6 in a non-conference doubleheader at U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the Minnesota Vikings.

Tebon, who took over at Loras in 1996, owns a 546-515-4 record at the helm of the Duhawks. The Sturgeon Bay, Wis., native also coached at UW-River Falls from 1992-95.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.