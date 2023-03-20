Loras College baseball coach Carl Tebon reached the 600-victory mark in his career on Saturday night, when the Duhawks defeated Concordia (Minn.), 12-4 and 7-6 in a non-conference doubleheader at U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the Minnesota Vikings.
Tebon, who took over at Loras in 1996, owns a 546-515-4 record at the helm of the Duhawks. The Sturgeon Bay, Wis., native also coached at UW-River Falls from 1992-95.
Daniel Rogers went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in the opener, when Loras pounded out 11 hits. Dakota Church added two hits and two RBIs, Michael Ray had two hits and three RBIs, and Ryan Wohlers and Tyler Pransky added two hits each. Davis Pasco earned the pitching win after striking out five and allowing just four hits in four innings of work.
In the second game, the Duhawks scored three runs in the top of the seventh on a Max McCallum ground out, an error that allowed Max Cullen to score and tie the game and Michael Ray’s sacrifice fly to left field. Cullen led a seven hit attack with two and drove in two runs, as did Alex Sandoval. Ethan Peters pitched the final three innings and fanned seven while allowing no runs on three hits to earn the pitching win.
The Duhawks open American Rivers Conference play Friday at Wartburg.
UW-Platteville 9, Spalding 3 — At Pensicola, Fla.: Chris Tsouras, Zach McCoy, Spencer Robertson and Slate Higa had two hits apiece as the Pioneers improved to 3-4. Robertson drove in two runs, and Platteville scored in each of the last four innings and finished with 12 hits. Brady Hoppert went the nine-inning distance on the mound, scattering seven hits while striking out four and walking none.
SOFTBALL
UW-Platteville 5, Minnesota-Morris 0 — At Winter Haven, Fla.: Claire Bakkestuen scattered three hits while striking out seven in six innings of work, and Taylor Roughen completed the shutout with a pair of strikeouts in a 1-2-3 seventh. Melissa Dietz went 4-for-4, while Payton Marvin, Bakkestuen, Jordan Johnson and Amanda Stanczuk added two apiece in a 14-hit attack.
UW-Platteville 7, Hamilton 6 — At Winter Haven, Fla.: Dietz hit a pair of home runs and Bakkestuen also went deep for the Pioneers in the finale of their Florida trip. Dietz, Taylor Roughen and Amanda Stanczuk all had a pair of hits.
Loras 7, Trinity College 4 — At Clermont, Fla.: The Duhawks (7-3) wrapped up a 6-3 Florida trip Saturday by scoring three times in the top of the seventh. Gillian Jones hit an RBI double and Grace Houghton followed with a two-run home run to win it. Houghton finished with three RBIs, and Rachel Peat and Shandi Rulli combined to limit Trinity to eight hits.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Carthage 17, Dubuque 9 — At Kenosha, Wis.: Aidan Culligan contributed three goals and two assists, and Tyler Johnson added a pair of goals and an assists in the Spartans’ road defeat. Dubuque slipped to 2-4.
Clarke 10, Concordia-Chicago 8 — At Clarke: Connor Cole scored six goals, and Alec Kolander added three as the Pride improved to 2-4 against winless Concordia. Clarke scored three of the last four goals in overcoming a 4-0 deficit.
