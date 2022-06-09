The Dubuque Fighting Saints continued another off-ice tradition with the announcement of the United States Hockey League’s All-Academic Team on Wednesday.
Defensemen Max Burkholder and Austin Oravetz and goaltender Paxton Geisel comprised half of the spots on the six-player squad. Keaton Peters, of the Lincoln Stars, received the league’s Student-Athlete of the Year Award, while Sioux Falls’ Maddox Fleming and Muskegon’s Owen Mehlenbacher rounded out the squad.
Since the USHL instituted the all-academic team following the 2016-17 season, Dubuque has accounted for 12 of the 34 honorees under the direction of Saints academic coordinator JoAnne Gibson.
“It doesn’t happen by accident that there’s a lot of Saints who make that team every year,” Burkholder said. “It’s something JoAnne and the coaching staff take a lot of pride in. It’s just really nice to go to an organization where you know academics is taken seriously.
“It’s a huge honor to win it, especially when you look at some of the past winners and the amount of pride the organization takes in its academic program.”
Dubuque’s previous all-academic team selections include Alex Steeves, Jacob Semik, Aidan Fulp, Mason McCormick, Ty Jackson, Riley Stuart, Stephen Halliday, Connor Kurth and Hobie Hedquist.
Dubuque has accounted for at least two all-academic team members for each of the past five seasons, and Steeves and McCormick won USHL Student-Athlete of the Year awards.
“Our assistant coaches, together with JoAnne, work tirelessly to ensure we have a support system for all players taking classes, whether it’s in high school or in college,” said Kalle Larsson, the Saints’ general manager and president of hockey operations. “Their efforts are the foundation of the academic excellence our players have been experiencing in recent years. Being able to manage hockey and academics the way Paxton, Austin and Max has done is impressive. We are proud of their selections to the all-academic team.”
Burkholder compiled a 3.3 grade point average while taking online courses through Chaska (Minn.) High School. He is expected to return to the Saints’ blue line for a third season this fall before moving onto Colorado College.
Geisel carried a 3.6 GPA through online courses from The University of Texas at Austin High School. The University of Denver commit earned a spot on the USHL’s All-Rookie Team last week and will also return to Dubuque next season.
Oravetz posted a 3.9 GPA through the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School. He has yet to commit to a college program.
The Muskegon Lumberjacks rank second with five all-academic team honorees, and Tri-City has had three recipients since the inception of the USHL program. Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Madison, Youngstown and Chicago have been represented twice each, and Green Bay, Waterloo, Omaha and Team USA have been recognized once each. Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Fargo and Des Moines have not been represented on the honor unit.
