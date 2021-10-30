Lilly Boge believed the Western Dubuque girls cross country program could make history on Friday afternoon, and the Bobcats delivered.
Boge finished 10th overall in a 5K time of 19:30.95, and Alyssa Klein came in four spots later in 19:36.07 to give the Bobcats two runners on the podium for the first time in school history. In just their third team trip to state, they finished a program-best fourth in Class 3A at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
“It’s an amazing feeling. It’s not a surprise, though,” Boge said. “The work we’ve put in and the attitude everyone’s had this entire season led to this. The results we achieved are what we’ve been working for.”
Western Dubuque made more history in the boys race, when Eli Naumann placed sixth overall in 16:11.10 for the school’s first podium finish since 2007. The Bobcats finished eighth in the boys team race.
Dubuque Wahlert finished 14th in the girls team race, while Carter Hancock placed 26th individually in 17:02.71.
“Whenever you go to state, you always want to hold your seed or do a little higher and we were really close to that,” Western Dubuque coach Mark Digmann said of the third-ranked girls and eighth-ranked boys. “We’re awfully proud of the season we had and all we accomplished. We had three on the deck (at the awards ceremony), and we’d never done that before. It’s definitely something to build on.”
The Western Dubuque girls finished 15th in 2011 and 10th two years ago in their only other trips to state. Solon won the team title with 77 points, and the Bobcats scored 165.
Olivia Thul finished 56th overall in 20:47.7, followed by Audrey Biermann in 72nd in 20:54.2 and Leah Digmann in 84th in 21:06.16. Bella Meyers finished 85th and Isabella Graber took 95th.
Ellie Meyer led the Wahlert girls by finishing 15th in 19:36.76. Ellie Kirby took 62nd in 20:51.08, followed by Lilah Takes in 20:55.68 for 73rd, Laney Duggan in 22:02.49 for 108th and Josie Belken in 22:20.54 for 111th. Anna Van Otterloo finished 131st.
Naumann led the boys race at the mile mark before a troublesome hamstring tightened up.
“It felt pretty good for the first two miles, but then it kind of quit on me,” Naumann said of an injury that has bothered him for two weeks. “I was hoping it’d hold up for another mile, but it didn’t quite do it. Considering the circumstances, I’m still pretty happy with how things went today.”
Western Dubuque’s Isaiah Hammerand finished in 17:06.15 for 29th, followed by Brenden Begle in 17:29.98 for 46th, Drew Meyer in 18:13.72 for 104th and Derek Fangmann in 18:40.73 for 121st. Brody Staner took 122nd and Levi Meyer finished 128th.