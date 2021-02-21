DES MOINES -- Heartbreak can be a powerful motivator.
Years of disappointment pushed Wyatt Voelker and Carson Petlon to the mountaintop.
Voelker, a junior making his third state appearance, won a 15-7 major decision over New Hampton/Turkey Valley’s third-ranked Jacob Reicks to claim the Class 2A 195-pound championship on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
Petlon, the top-ranked heavyweight, followed suit moments later with a 3-0 victory over Grinnell’s third-ranked Kamrin Steveson in the 285 final. Petlon was making his fourth state tournament appearance.
“They’ve put in the work to earn them and they got what they deserved,” Hawks coach Jeff Voss said. “It’s a great accomplishment for both of them.”
It was the first finals appearance for both; Voelker lost in the semifinals each of the past two seasons, placing fourth at 170 as a freshman and third at 195 last year.
After winning it all, Voelker reflected on his career up to this point. He recalled a conversation with Big Game Wrestling Club coach Dylan Carew.
“A couple months ago we were covering up after practice and I said, ‘Hey man, I’m not doing all this just to win a state title. I’m doing this to be the greatest in the world, and to go win national and world and Oltympic titles,’” he said. “This is just another stepping stone. And it’s a big one, but this isn’t just for a state title. I’m going for bigger stuff.”
Voelker had seven takedowns in the final. As soon as he took Reicks down, he’d let him up and go after the next one. It’s a strategy Voelker used to perfection in this tournament. After a first-round pin, he won by major decision in each subsequent round.
“When I took him down in the first 30 seconds and let him up, it got in his head. Or at least it got in my head,” said Voelker, who finished the season 38-0. “That’s all that mattered.”
Petlon went 1-2 in his first state appearance, reached the semifinals and placed fifth in 2019 before losing in the quarters and taking sixth a year ago.
Petlon took Steveson down in the first period and then added an escape from the bottom position to start the second. Steveson chose neutral to start the third, but couldn’t quite get in position to score any points.
The Northern Iowa football recruit finished his senior season 39-0.
“It’s nice that all the hard work we’ve been putting in this year and the past years finally paid off. It’s just an incredible feeling. It’s kind of hard to describe it,” Petlon said. “Last year I was predicted to go pretty far and I lost in the quarters, and that kind of set my tone for this next year.
“I wanted to make the finals, that was my goal. And then since we were there, it was kind of like why not win it. There’s no point in stopping short.”